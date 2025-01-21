Horizon MMO quietly cancelled by NCSOFT

After it was announced in late 2022, Sony and NCSOFT’s upcoming Horizon MMO has seemingly been quietly cancelled by its developers.

Since Horizon Zero Dawn came out back in 2017, the franchise has seen a huge boost in popularity, only growing when its sequel was released in 2022. As such, we recently saw the announcement that Sony and NCSOFT would be collaborating to create an MMO set in the beloved Horizon landscape.

However, as reported by the Korean publication, MTN, the project appears to have been quietly cancelled, with layoffs and a feasibility review taking the blame.

Horizon MMO seemingly cancelled

Sony While we won’t be seeing an MMO any time soon, you’ll still be able to play with friends soon.

When the Horizon MMO was revealed it was given the codename Project H-Skyline by NCSOFT, who promised to target both PlayStation, PC, and Mobile players in a bid to bring the franchise to more players.

However, in a recent report from MTN, it was revealed that “suspension notices were sent to members of the undisclosed new game development labs under NC’s CBO Lee Seong-gu, including ‘Pantera’, ‘H’, and ‘J’. Among them, ‘H’ and ‘J’ have already disappeared from the company’s organizational chart.”

As such, it’s clear that Project H-Skyline has been removed from NCSOFT’s development line and its staff have been transferred to a different project.

This comes after the Horizon Netflix show was cancelled on July 3, 2024, following controversy with the showrunner. It’s clear the Horizon franchise is taking quite a hit with its upcoming releases.

While the Horizon MMO has been cancelled, this has nothing to do with the online multiplayer version of Horizon, which is in development over at Guerrilla, as of the time of writing, that is still in production and should be coming soon.