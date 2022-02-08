Everything we know about Honkai: Star Rail – Gameplay, characters & more

Honkai: Star Rail is an upcoming free-to-play turn-based RPG that aims to wow fans with its flashy combat and beautiful anime-inspired world. Here’s everything we know so far about miHoYo’s upcoming intergalactic adventure, from gameplay, to characters, and platforms.

While both Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact continue to prove incredibly popular amongst anime and action game fans, many players are looking forward to Honkai: Star Rail. Unlike miHoYo’s other popular titles, Star Rail focuses on strategic turn-based combat.

With plenty of flashy abilities, familiar characters, and beautiful environments – Honkai Star: Rail aims to deliver plenty of action and memorable moments. However, news surrounding the eagerly anticipated game has been scarce.

Whether you wish to find out more about Honkai: Star Rail’s release date, characters, or what it’s all about, then we have you covered.

Is there a Honkai: Star Rail release date?

There currently is no confirmed release date for Honkai: Star Rail. With that in mind, it’s likely we’ll receive an official announcement from miHoYo later this year. This would outline whether Honkai: Star Rail will be released in 2022 or in 2023.

Honkai: Star Rail platforms

Honkai: Star Rail will release on iOS and PC devices. There is currently no news on whether the game will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s important to note that Genshin Impact is currently available on mobile, PC, and console, so there is certainly hope that Honkai: Star Rail could follow a similar pattern.

While more devices could be added in the future, miHoYo will likely reveal further news as we get nearer to the game’s release.

What is Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG that uses characters from miHoYo’s other beloved title – Honkai Impact. However, unlike Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact, Star Rail purely focuses on turn-based action.

While the player can freely control their character when trekking through the game’s overworld, combat takes on a more strategic style. Up to four characters are utilized in battle, with each unit specializing in unique abilities and attacks.

Honkai: Star Rail gameplay

MiHoYo released official gameplay during the “Next Stop, the Stars!” reveal trailer. The footage gives players a sneak peek into the game’s turn-based combat system, showcasing a number of flashy ultimate abilities and attacks.

The gameplay trailer also showcased a location from the game, giving us a glimpse of a sprawling metropolis. This place appears to be filled with narrow streets, towering buildings, and gigantic cogs that appear to provide power to the buildings around them.

While the overall look will be familiar to fans of Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact, the turn-based combat will provide a twist to enemy encounters.

Honkai: Star Rail characters

Honkai: Star Rail currently features a total of eight characters. MiHoYo will likely reveal more units upon the game’s official release date. Every Honkai: Star Rail character and their official descriptions can be found below:

Character Name Description Himeko An adventurous scientist who encountered the Astral Express as a child when it got stranded in her home world. At that time, some existence in the Express revealed to this young girl a whole world outside of her own — the universe. Years later, Himeko finally repaired the train and began her journey to the stars, but she realized that this was only the beginning. On the Trailblaze path, she would need many more companions… Even though such companions may have different destinations in mind, they all gaze at the same starry sky. Welt The wise and sophisticated former Anti-Entropy Sovereign who inherits the name of the world — Welt. He has saved Earth from annihilation time and time again. After the calamity ended, the heavy burden ordained by fate to Welt had been removed for a time, and he became an animation storyboard artist. However, after the conspiracy with St. Fountain came to a close, Welt had no choice but to venture with the initiator of the incident to the other side of the space portal. Perhaps even he didn’t expect the new journey and companions that awaited him. Danheng A cold and reserved young man who wields a spear known as Cloud-Piercer. He acts as the train’s guard on its long Trailblaze journey. He carefully observes the changes in everything around him, albeit with a calm demeanor that may appear to be indifference. He faithfully records everything they encounter on the Trailblaze path in the Express’s archives. Danheng never talks much about his past. In fact, he joined the crew of the Express to escape from it. But will the Express really be able to take him far away from his past? March 7th A clever, quirky girl who is enthusiastic about all things girls her age are enthusiastic about. She travels with the Express, always bringing along her camera with the belief that one day she will be able to take a photo of something related to her past. She was found in a piece of drifting eternal ice and freed by the Astral Express Crew. When she awoke, she couldn’t remember anything about herself or her past. Though initially feeling dejected about this lack of identity, she decided to name herself after the date of salvation. And thus, on that day March 7th was born. Gepard An upright and noble captain of the Silvermane Guards who bears the name of the age-old Gepard family. In the blizzard-battered city of Belobog, defense is much more challenging than attack. Gepard and the Silvermane Guards he leads serve as the unbreakable iron defense of the Union in this hostile world. Sometimes he is ridiculed by his sister and aide for his ever-scrupulous manner, but no one can deny that the people of Belobog have been able to maintain peace and comfort even with eternal winter on its doorstep… With Gepard’s protection, the city can carry on with its ordinary daily routine. Seele A spirited and valiant member of Wildfire who grew up in the perilous Underworld of Belobog. She is accustomed to being on her own. As someone who once relied on others for protection, she now pursues strength. For the truth of the underground and her family’s name, Seele can endure any kind of adversity. The protectors and the protected, the oppressors and the oppressed… The world Seele grew up knowing was just a simple dichotomy… That is, until that young girl appeared. Clara A shy young girl with no home, Clara had no choice but to join the prospectors to survive. She inadvertently reactivated a dormant relic from a past civilization — the robot Svarog. “To have a family.” This is Clara’s response when asked what she wishes for most. Before long, the usually self-servicing prospectors were united as one under the leadership of Svarog. Around the same time, a mysterious prospector was spotted in the Fragmentum, a red-hooded specter adept at retrieving rare relics from the most dangerous places. Terrified prospectors call this ghostly figure… the Bloody Rabbit. Asta The Lead Researcher of the Space Station brims with enthusiastic curiosity and boasts unimaginable achievement in the field of astronomy. She is capable of taking on workloads meant for dozens of people with ease, including commanding and maintaining the Space Station. Despite her outstanding work capabilities, she is completely incapable of looking after herself. This doesn’t bother her one bit, though; in fact, she even uses it as a point of pride and proof that she has distributed the workload to the Space Station’s staff reasonably. “I manage the Space Station, and Arlan manages me. What’s wrong with that?” It is then that people are reminded that Asta is a young lady of a distinguished family. Hook Hook is the boss of The Moles adventure squad.

As we stated earlier, Honkai: Star Rail includes returning characters from Honkai Impact, as well as some new, yet familiar ones. As a result, those familiar with miHoYo’s action anime game will notice a lot of crossovers.

While the characters may be familiar, it is important to note that Star Rail is set in a separate universe. This ultimately enables miHoYo to create new stories without having to tie into the events of Honkai Impact.

Honkai: Star Rail beta sign-up

There currently is no Honkai: Star Rail beta available. In fact, the first Honkai Star Rail beta began on Wednesday, 27th October 2021. Since then, miHoYo has not released any more beta sign-ups.

Those looking to get an early look at Honkai: Star Rail will simply need to wait for another opportunity to test the game. In order to sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta, simply head over to the official website and register your interest whenever they accept new sign-ups.

