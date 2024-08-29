Hollow Knight Silksong fans lose hope as promising Steam update gets debunked

Hollow Knight fans waiting for Silksong got their hopes up after the game’s Steam page hinted at a beta test that was ultimately too good to be true.

It’s been over two years since Team Cherry has revealed any major updates on Hollow Knight Silksong. In that time, the developers have only delayed the highly-anticipated sequel from its early 2023 release window and promised that development is continuing.

Silksong’s complete absence from major game showcases, including those focused on indie games, has disappointed eager fans looking for any signs of life from the title.

That’s why a Steam update that appeared to tease a beta test got the Hollow Knight community excited that is, until it turned out to be a false alarm.

In a Reddit post, one fan who noticed the addition shared a screenshot that showed “Hollow Knight: Silksong for Beta Testing” had been added to Steam’s backend.

The update, which is real, got fans excited.

Unfortunately, the excitement didn’t last long. People soon realized that Silksong wasn’t alone in getting this “Beta Testing” update, with over 55,000 other apps getting the same treatment on August 27, 2024.

That led a mod on the Silksong subreddit to conclude “Yes this change is real HOWEVER it seems as though it is an automatic one made by steam and not [Team Cherry].”

The entire situation can pretty much be summed up by two comments from one Reddit user. “Apparently, back on June 9, the Beta branch last update was in 2019 … THIS COULD ACTUALLY BE HUGE,” they said. However, once it became clear what had happened, the same person added “ok nvm back to coping.”

This isn’t the first time a Hollow Knight Silksong store page has caused confusion. Back in May 2024, the game’s Microsoft Store page was updated to display a release date of December 29, 9998 which, given the lack of new info, is starting to feel like an accurate prediction.