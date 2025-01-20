Hollow Knight Silksong dev provides first update since 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have finally been given a delicious scrap of hope, as a positive update about the game’s release has finally been given by the developers.

It’s hard to believe that Silksong was first announced in 2019, having graduated from DLC to its own standalone game. It’s even harder to believe that the game still hasn’t come out yet, even factoring in the delays brought on by the lockdowns.

The last official statement about Silksong was a delay announcement in 2023. Since then, fans have been begging for any kind of update. They finally got their wish, as Matthew Griffin of Team Cherry confirmed on Twitter/X that the game is in active development and will come out.

