Hollow Knight Silksong dev provides first update since 2023

Scott Baird
Artwork featuring Hornet, the main character in Hollow Knight SilksongTeam Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have finally been given a delicious scrap of hope, as a positive update about the game’s release has finally been given by the developers.

It’s hard to believe that Silksong was first announced in 2019, having graduated from DLC to its own standalone game. It’s even harder to believe that the game still hasn’t come out yet, even factoring in the delays brought on by the lockdowns.

The last official statement about Silksong was a delay announcement in 2023. Since then, fans have been begging for any kind of update. They finally got their wish, as Matthew Griffin of Team Cherry confirmed on Twitter/X that the game is in active development and will come out.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will come out someday

It shows how starved the Hollow Knight fanbase is for updates that simple acknowledgment of the game’s existence is enough to get them excited. There’s still no word regarding a release window, but it is coming out sometime before the heat death of the universe.

Indeed, what prompted this story was a ridiculous theory about an ARG involving cake, which was officially debunked and followed up with Griffin’s more standard reveal.

There is speculation that the rumblings of news means that a proper Silksong reveal is on the way, possibly one that will coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. That wouldn’t make much sense, however, as it will get lost in all of the other reveals of the show. It’s more likely to make an appearance at another show before then.

It’s unsurprising that the Hollow Knight fans are chomping for any information. At this point, Silksong’s announcement to release has now exceeded that of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is surprising for an indie game.

2025 is promising to be the year of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6, but for many fans, Silksong will be the biggest release, assuming it actually comes out. We’ll just have to wait and see if Hornet comes flying in during one of the year’s gaming events, or whether they’ve been pushed to 2026.

