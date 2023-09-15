Hollow Knight players worried Unity policy could ruin Silksong

The sequel to the award-winning action-adventure game Hollow Knight could face issues on Unity engine, and it has players worried about the franchise’s future.

The original 2D Metroidvania game was released in 2017 with huge success and positive feedback. In the first two weeks of the game’s launch, Hollow Knight sold over 250k copies.

Nearly seven years later, developers of the original game, Team Cherry, have teased that they are close to releasing the new installment in the series, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

But players are worried that the new game will be on the Unity engine, which recently enforced a new “Runtime Fee” policy for developers using their game engine. A new approach that Hollow Knight fans worry might have ruined their game before its release.

Why Unity policy has fans scared for Hollow Knight: Silksong

Fans of Hollow Knight did not react well to the news from Unity, with rumors that Silksong might be harmed by their decision. One Reddit user reacted, “Since silksong is running on Unity engine, we might pack it up, boys because it could be Joever.”

The Unity runtime fee could see once a developer reaches $200,000 in revenue in 12 months, a charge of $0.20 per game download. People think this charge isn’t feasible for smaller Indie developers with smaller profit margins.

Hollow Knight fans were worried about developers Team Cherry, with the upcoming release of the new game. “It could bring TC [Team Cherry] into bankruptcy within a month at this rate.

“TC would end up bankrupt in a week, and if TC is aware of this, it would lead to either the game being canceled or being ported to another engine, which is a pain and something TC will not do.”

Since its announcement in 2017, 2D action-adventure has been highly anticipated, but fans are worried they might never see the game with Unity’s new Runtime Fee policy.

But Team Cherry isn’t the only developer affected by the change, as the Indie developers of Cult of the Lamb have threatened to pull their game after the changes.