Hogwarts Legacy fans convinced they’ve found 4 hidden spells in gameplay

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

Hogwarts Legacy’s hidden UI in the gameplay reveal has fans convinced that four spells were teased several months ago.

WB Games and developer Avalanche Software finally unveiled gameplay footage of Hogwarts Legacy in a March 2022 State of Play presentation.

The roughly 15-minute broadcast offered a first look at combat, character customization, and exploration. A fair few classes such as Herbology and Defense Against the Dark Arts were also shown off.

And Hogsmeade later took center stage in a Hogwarts Legacy-themed ASMR video. However, much about the fantastical title remains under wraps, including a full list of every usable spell.

Hogwarts Legacy spells hinted in hidden UI menu

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Much about Hogwarts Legacy remains shrouded in mystery.

Reddit user Ovaniks shared details of a find originally uncovered by Bubbleslou and YouTuber Agito, both of whom spotted a version of the Hogwarts Legacy HUD hidden in the State of Play trailer.

On the game’s official Discord server, Darkstar posted a screenshot of the HUD, photoshopped to reveal more of the obscured menu elements.

Most importantly, the bottom-right corner plays host to a quick items menu featuring four slots. And each slot appears to house an icon representing a different spell.

https://www.reddit.com/r/HarryPotterGame/comments/vwufpn/hogwarts_legacy_hud_leaked_from_the_gameplay/

Redditor Berserker_Durjoy believes the leftmost spell with the golden background may symbolize Wingardium Leviosa, the levitation spell. Accio, the Summoning Charm, could be assigned to the bottom slot, the user added.

Regarding the other two Hogwarts Legacy spells shown, the topmost icon could represent Lumos – given the spark bursting from the wand. ArizianKorim, on the other hand, thinks this symbol may denote the use of Stupefy.

Because the player character utilizes the spell shortly after this point in the gameplay trailer, VGC posits the icon on the right houses a shortcut for the Disarming Charm, Expelliarmus.

Thus far, officially confirmed spells in Hogwarts Legacy include Accio, Descendo, Incenido, Petrificus Totalis, and a few others. Unforgivable Curses will appear as well, developers previously teased.