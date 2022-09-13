Hogwarts Legacy Hogsmeade quest’s PlayStation exclusivity ends after one year

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest in Hogwarts Legacy will end its PlayStation exclusive run one year after the title launches.

In terms of its marketing campaign, Hogwarts Legacy has been tied to PlayStation since its announcement in 2020.

As such, while many were upset, it hardly came as a surprise when WB Games confirmed PS4 and PS5 owners would receive an exclusive quest.

WB Games and its development partners would offer much in the way of concrete details at the time. But the latest State of Play has finally shed some light on what the exclusive content will entail.

Hogwarts Legacy’s Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest will be a timed PlayStation exclusive

During its September State of Play, Sony showcased yet another look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay. This time, the previously teased PlayStation-exclusive quest took center stage.

The content will revolve around a Hogsmeade shop being sold by one Madam Mason. There’s a catch, though, since an unknown darkness haunts the place. And players will need to discover what manner of terror lies beneath the shop.

Fortunately, the haunted quest won’t remain locked to PS4 and PS5 consoles in perpetuity. The exclusivity period is slated to end one year after launch on February 10, 2024, according to a card at the end of the below trailer.

The trailer for the exclusive PlayStation quest comes on the heels of WB Games confirming Hogwarts Legacy’s due date.

Not long after announcing its launch plans, the publisher also unveiled the title’s Deluxe and Collector’s Editions, both of which come with Early Access perks.

Hogwarts Legacy hits PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on February 10, 2023.