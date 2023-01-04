Will Hogwarts Legacy have co-op or multiplayer?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy has co-op or multiplayer? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023, with many fans around the world eager to start their magical adventure. The open-world game enables Harry Potter fans to live out their wizarding dreams like never before, by becoming a student at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

It’s here where students will learn magical spells, fight deadly beasts, and uncover the hidden truths of the wizarding world. There’s certainly a lot of content to be excited about, but many players will be wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy features co-op or multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, our Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer hub has everything you need to about this cooperative feature.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have co-op and multiplayer?

No, Hogwarts Legacy does not support co-op or multiplayer. Hogwarts Legacy is purely a single-player experience and only features PvE content. Players hoping to team up with friends or battle it out in multiplayer wand-based duels will obviously be disappointed, but there are two areas that can make your adventure a little less lonely.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

First up, is the Dark Arts Battle Arena. As the name suggests, this fearsome battleground is a place where witches and wizards can test their magical might against some tough AI opponents. You’ll need to utilize the most powerful spells here in order to survive the trials ahead.

Article continues after ad

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy features a massive open world filled with mystery.

Lastly, Hogwarts Legacy also features AI companions like Sebastion Sallow, Natsai Onai, and Poppy Sweeting who can be encountered on quests. While these two features don’t make up for the lack of co-op or multiplayer features, they will help to make your Hogwarts Legacy playthrough more rewarding.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy co-op and multiplayer. Make sure you check out Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements | All spells & abilities | Does Hogwarts Legacy have character creation? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list