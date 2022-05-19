Hogwarts Legacy ASMR video reveals new locations and game details

Hogwarts Legacy got tons of new footage in a 20-minute ASMR video that showed off different areas of the magical school to a calming, rainy tune.

Harry Potter fans were thrilled when Hogwarts Legacy got its first gameplay reveal back on March 17. The new trailer showed off tons of gameplay features and vital information for the game’s story.

As always, though, Harry Potter fans are still looking for any bit of further info they can get their hands on before the game’s release in Holiday 2022.

Now, a new video dropped by developer Avalanche Software may hold valuable hints.

Hogwarts Legacy ASMR video drops game teasers

On May 19, Hogwarts Legacy got a 20-minute ASMR video that takes a tour of Hogwarts grounds titled “A Rainy Spring Night.”

While the video is relaxing and certainly will please any long-time fan of the franchise, it also reveals parts of Hogwarts and beyond never reveals in-game before.

Iconic locations can be seen like The Three Broomsticks, where Harry Potter once downed butterbeer with Ron and Hermoine in The Half Blood Prince. Next to the bar in Hogsmeade is the beloved Zonko’s Joke Shop.

Time starts at 12:06 for mobile users

In front of The Three Broomsticks, a floating watering can is seen watering purple flowers all by itself, a nice touch to bring the magical world of HP to life.

On top of that, fans praised the game devs for showing off tons of scenic shots of the wizarding world and around the beloved school’s campus.

The game’s graphics look incredible as Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be the most detailed gaming version of Hogwarts ever constructed.