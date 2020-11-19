New James Bond 007 game finally confirmed by Hitman developers - Dexerto

IO Interactive are most famous for their stealthy, assassination simulator franchise. But the Hitman makers can now reveal Project 007, a new James Bond game, and we have all the details below.

Despite also making Freedom Fighters and the Kane & Lynch games, Agent 47 is undoubtedly IO Interactive’s claim-to-fame. The bald-headed sleuth has spent years foiling plans and killing people with frying pans as an expert hitman. But could attention be shifted towards IO’s new project?

After announcing on Twitter that they had a forthcoming reveal, rumors began circulating that it was a Hitman remake or perhaps a new IP altogether. They eventually showed off their new James Bond game on their official IO Interactive YouTube channel.

Project 007

It’s been an obscenely long time since we last had a James Bond game — eight years to be exact. But thanks to their shocking new trailer, it seems IO Interactive has taken over the reins. Frankly, there probably isn’t a better studio to do it as they are vastly experienced with this genre of game.

The 58-second teaser trailer starts out with the company’s logo before taking us on a long journey through the barrel of a gun. Then at the 0:34 mark, the famous orchestral notes chime in and we immediately recognize it: Bond.

The trailer finishes with the title of the new game, “Project 007,” accompanied by the familiar blood-splattered lens.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X now on the market, it’s going to be great to have a new James Bond game to look forward to.

With this on the way, it definitely begs the question: What kind of James Bond experience are we going to get?