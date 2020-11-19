 New James Bond 007 game finally confirmed by Hitman developers - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

New James Bond 007 game finally confirmed by Hitman developers

Published: 19/Nov/2020 14:28 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 14:34

by Andrew Highton
project 007 logo
IO Interactive

Share

Project 007

IO Interactive are most famous for their stealthy, assassination simulator franchise. But the Hitman makers can now reveal Project 007, a new James Bond game, and we have all the details below.

Despite also making Freedom Fighters and the Kane & Lynch games, Agent 47 is undoubtedly IO Interactive’s claim-to-fame. The bald-headed sleuth has spent years foiling plans and killing people with frying pans as an expert hitman. But could attention be shifted towards IO’s new project?

After announcing on Twitter that they had a forthcoming reveal, rumors began circulating that it was a Hitman remake or perhaps a new IP altogether. They eventually showed off their new James Bond game on their official IO Interactive YouTube channel.

Project 007

gun in chamber project 007
IO Interactive
Preparing the bullet for the famous intro shot.

It’s been an obscenely long time since we last had a James Bond game — eight years to be exact. But thanks to their shocking new trailer, it seems IO Interactive has taken over the reins. Frankly, there probably isn’t a better studio to do it as they are vastly experienced with this genre of game.

The 58-second teaser trailer starts out with the company’s logo before taking us on a long journey through the barrel of a gun. Then at the 0:34 mark, the famous orchestral notes chime in and we immediately recognize it: Bond.

The trailer finishes with the title of the new game, “Project 007,” accompanied by the familiar blood-splattered lens.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X now on the market, it’s going to be great to have a new James Bond game to look forward to.

With this on the way, it definitely begs the question: What kind of James Bond experience are we going to get?

Call of Duty

Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War on PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Published: 19/Nov/2020 13:45 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 13:48

by James Busby
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

The FOV (field of view) setting is one of the most important adjustments you can make in Black Ops Cold War. Find out how you can spot enemies easier and increase your FOV on both PC and console. 

Being able to adjust your FOV is incredibly advantageous to any FPS player looking to increase their performance. Black Ops Cold War allows both PC and console players to adjust their FOV to whatever they like. The FOV setting will not only dictate how much you can see on the screen, but it will also impact the general feel of the game. As a result, it’s imperative that you get this setting right. 

Just like controller and mouse sensitivity, your FOV setting is another setting that can greatly impact your performance. After all, having a wider picture of your surroundings is always going to be beneficial when it comes to getting the drop on players. Here’s how you can change your FOV in Black Ops Cold War.

What is field of view?

FOV Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
Your FOV will play a big part in your performance.

To put it simply, field of view is how much of the game you see on your screen. A lower FOV means you’ll see less, while a higher field of view means you’ll see more.

While it can be tempting to crank your FOV up to 120, it’s important to note that higher FOV values can actually impair your in-game vision. Your weapon, objects, and enemies will appear smaller and often look further away than they actually are.

To combat this, you’ll want to balance your field of view with one that compliments all areas of play.

How to change Black Ops Cold War FOV

Black Ops Cold War FOV
Activision / Treyarch
Adjusting your FOV in Black Ops Cold War is incredibly simple.

In order to change your FOV in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll first need to load into the game’s lobby screen. Once you’ve done that, follow the instructions below:

  • Click on the Settings button (bottom left of the screen).
  • Select Graphics from the menu tab.
  • Scroll down to Display.

Simply adjust the bar to whatever level you want. Black Ops Cold War’s FOV is set to 80 by default, so keep adjusting it from there to see which is best for you.

Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War

While you can get by with the default 80 FOV setting, a lot of pro and casual players swear by playing at around 100 to 120. Of course, this all comes down to personal preference. However, we recommend playing on a FOV of around 105. 

This greatly increases the amount you can see, while also not dramatically impacting the overall distance of your gun when aiming down sight. 

If you’re looking to find the best guns to try out in Black Ops Cold War and wish to give them a whirl in custom games, then be sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.