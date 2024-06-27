Hitman 3: How to complete The Disruptor elusive target with Silent Assassin

The Disruptor is Hitman 3’s latest elusive target to enter the fray. Here’s when he’s available, and all the ways we’ve discovered of eliminating him while retaining a Silent Assassin rating.

Hitman is no stranger to celebrity cameos, with actors like Sean Bean, Jason Isaacs, and Gary Busey previously appearing as Agent 47’s ill-fated acquaintances. Now, professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor is available as part of the game’s The Season of the Disruptor.

As with many of Hitman 3’s roster of Elusive Targets, eliminating McGregor’s The Disruptor will require a particular set of skills, and lots of cunning.

When is The Disruptor available in Hitman 3?

The Disruptor is available to play in Hitman 3 between June 27th and July 29th. He is found in the Isle of Sgail location, which is free to play during this period for all Hitman players.

To access the mission, you can find it on the main menu in the Live tab, or by going to the Isle of Sgail location hub and locating it there.

Best loadout for The Disruptor

The Disruptor is fairly easy to beat without taking any special equipment into the mission. Here’s what we recommend to take in your loadout:

Any suit

Harbor or Reception Area starting location

Silenced pistol

Coin

Lockpick

IO Interactive / Dexerto The best loadout to take into The Disruptor.

Most of these items aren’t mandatory, but the coin will come in handy to distract a particular NPC. We’ve also found using the silenced pistol to eliminate some cameras is very useful.

How to complete The Disruptor with a Silent Assassin rating

To get a Silent Assassin rating in The Disruptor, you need to fulfill the following requirements:

Complete the mission

Only kill targets

No bodies found

No noticed kills

Do not get spotted

Erase camera evidence if you are spotted

There’s also an additional objective that states Quinn, The Disruptor’s opponent in the fight, cannot be harmed. Although this is optional, it’s required for Silent Assassin that he does survive the mission.

There are several ways to eliminate him, with there being one main mission story to follow, and many secondary and tertiary kill opportunities. As The Disruptor spends a large majority of the mission locked in a cage in plain sight, you’ll need to find ways to draw the target into secluded areas away from the crowd.

During a roundbreak, The Disruptor will leave the cage and then loop around the map:

He’ll first go up the stairs to the bar and ask for a glass of Atlantide water

He’ll then enter the nearby gate and enter the chapel

In the chapel he’ll speak with another character and then enter the gym where he works out

After this, he may go back to the bar. Otherwise, he’ll leave the chapel via the far side exit and make his way to the Back Stage area ready to start the fight again

IO Interactive / Dexerto You can find The Disruptor in the Upper Courtyard

No Holds Barred mission story

The ‘No Holds Barred’ mission story is the primary way to eliminate The Disruptor. The fight invokes a rule that states a fighter can substitute themselves for another fighter if they so choose. As the fight is to the death, we’re going to find a way to get ourselves into the fight by non-lethally removing Quinn from the picture.

From the beginning of the level, head up to the upper courtyard outside of the chapel (this is where the large Phoenix Effigy is normally located in the main story). For this mission, the area has been redesigned to hold a small boxing cage in the center.

Approach the cage until you reach the guard who won’t let you through. Here, the Master of Ceremonies will announce The Disruptor, who will descend from a nearby staircase and enter the cage. The fight will shortly commence and you’ll be tasked with finding a way to cause a roundbreak.

Move around past the cage while the fight is happening and head to the bottom of the stairs that lead up to the bar area. Since you’re wearing a suit, a guard will refuse you access. Instead, walk to the left and you’ll find a secluded area at the end of this opening which allows you to sneak behind the guards.

There are too many enforcers in the next area for you to run around in your suit, so behind the curtain turn off the power unit and an Initiate will investigate. Knock him out once he’s checking on the machine and hide the body in the nearby trunk. Take his disguise and head out from the curtained area up the stairs.

At the top of the stairs, turn right and find the little balcony where there’s a table and a small bell. Wait for the fight to begin and ring the bell to cause a roundbreak. This will cause Quinn and The Disruptor to leave the cage. Quickly head back downstairs and follow Quinn before you lose sight of him.

Article continues after ad







He’ll start walking towards the castle walls, and eventually move past a guard checkpoint. In the Initiate disguise you won’t be able to get past here, so instead head down the walkway back towards the Reception Area. Just before the archway that connects to the next room, you’ll find a pipe on the right-hand wall which you can climb.

Wait for Quinn to head inside the nearby building and climb up the pipe onto the castle wall. Follow carefully and head around to the right-hand side of the building to find a switchbox you can disable. This will cause Quinn’s bodyguard to investigate.

Knock out Quinn’s guard and dump the body in the nearby trunk. From here you can grab his disguise and head into the building to knock out Quinn, but we actually found it easier to wait a moment and Quinn himself will investigate the switchbox.

Either way, subdue Quinn and take his disguise. Now you won’t be trespassing in this area and can head back to the cage ready to fight The Disruptor. So walk back through the guard checkpoint and find the entrance to the cage.













At this point, The Disruptor should be back and will be ready for another fight. Interact with him to get into position. Now the fight will start. You’ll need to dodge The Disruptor’s attacks (G on keyboard) when the prompt appears on-screen, and then tap (X on keyboard) to fill out a bar and attack him. Be sure to tap the button quickly, as you’ll only have roughly five seconds to complete it. Repeat this a few times and he should go down.

With The Disruptor eliminated, Diana will prompt you to head to an exit. The easiest exit from here is towards the way you came in. Leave the cage and head down towards the Reception Area, then go through the gate and down towards the harbor. The boat on the harbor will be available for you to exit.

IO Interactive / Dexerto

As long as you followed the guidelines for achieving Silent Assassin, you should now have a five-star rating in The Disruptor.

Alternative methods to kill The Disruptor

If you don’t fancy going after the No Holds Barred mission story, several alternative ways exist to kill the target. Here are some of the other methods we’ve discovered so far:

Poison him at the bar

It’s recommended you add a lethal poison to your loadout for this. During a roundbreak, the target will ask for a glass of Atlantide at the bar. The bottle of Atlantide is located in the kitchen area. You can reach this area by heading to the far side of the bar area and through two sets of doors. This will bring you to the funeral area from the main story.

From here, head down the stairs on your right and lockpick the door to gain entry to the kitchen pantry. Two kitchen staff will be talking here. Distract the man with a coin on the other side of the shelves and knock him out to take his disguise. Then, grab the bottle of Atlantide from the shelf and the rat poison, and go back to the bar.

Article continues after ad

IO Interactive / Dexerto The Atlantide bottle is located in the kitchen and pantry areas.

Place down the glass on the bar and dismiss the employee. Interact with the bar to start serving drinks and poison the glass with either emetic rat poison or lethal poison. Once The Disruptor comes back to the bar, you’ll get the chance to serve him a drink.

If you use lethal poison, he’ll drop dead right there. If he gulps down emetic poison, he’ll throw up in a nearby sink of water where you can drown him. Just be careful not to let anyone from the bar notice, however, most people will have their backs turned to notice.

Eliminate during workout

Grab Quinn’s guard disguise during the mission story, or find a guard disguise from elsewhere (there are quite a few easy spots to get this on the castle walls). You can then enter The Disruptor’s private gym located in the chapel and spot for him during a break.

Once the target begins lifting weights, his guards will turn their backs, allowing you to break his neck. Nobody will notice this until you leave the area.

Disguise as Master of Ceremonies

During a roundbreak, the Master of Ceremonies will head up to the upper Back Stage area for a while. If you climb through a wall in the curtained area (where we originally got the Initiate disguise), and then out a window, you’ll be able to get to the Back Stage area without anyone seeing you.

Knock out the MC here and take his disguise. If you then go up into the chapel and speak to The Disruptor in his gym, you can lead him to a quiet spot and take him out without anyone noticing.

We recommend taking him up to the top of the Chapel, as there aren’t any other NPCs around to notice and it provides an easy location for you to dump the body.

Sabotaging ringwalk fireworks

In the Back Stage area, there’s a room with a guard and two custodians working away. You can get here by climbing through the window in the curtained area and heading right. If you already have a custodian disguise yourself, you should be able to enter this room without trespassing.

Grab a wrench from the nearby table and interact with the pressure valve to overload the fireworks. The next time The Disruptor enters the cage, the fireworks will malfunction and blow him up.

Shooting the target with a cannon

On the castle ramparts near the bar area, there’s an old cannon pointed directly at the stage where The Disruptor enters the cage. You can use this ancient weapon to blow him up from afar.

You’ll need two items to use the cannon: a Cannonball and a Bag of Gunpowder. You can get a cannonball from the Crypt area, near Back Stage, and the Bag of Gunpowder can be found on the Keep roof. We’ve marked down both locations on the map below.

Article continues after ad





Take these items back to the cannon and add them in the front. Wait for the target to enter your line of sight in the middle of the stage, and then fire the cannon at him.

Drop a speaker on him

This is a straightforward kill, but hard to pull off without anyone seeing. As each roundbreak begins, The Disruptor will exit the cage and take a moment to change his clothes.

At this point, there’s a large speaker located right above him that you can shoot to drop on his head. It’s important to get the timing right here, as you need to wait until he’s changed his clothes and is about to start walking again. If you miss him, you won’t be able to attempt the kill again without restarting.

The best place to do this is from the top of the chapel, as it’s secluded and nobody will notice you. Luckily, this place can be chosen as a starting location in your loadout, and you can even bring a sniper rifle to help you aim.

Those are all the different ways we’ve found to kill The Disruptor in Hitman 3. If you’re keen to try more of Hitman’s elusive targets, you’ll need our guides on how to beat The Undying Returns and The Drop. Be sure to check out why we think Hitman is the perfect live service game.