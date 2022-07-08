Hitman 3 Ambrose Island: Release date, trailer & everything we know

Alec Mullins . 2 hours ago

Hitman 3’s newest map Ambrose Island is bringing new life to the classic assassin experience. From the release date to the trailer, here’s the breakdown on everything we know.

Ambrose Island is coming to deliver an all-new coastal sandbox of mischief and creativity in Hitman 3.

While details are still forthcoming on the fresh locale, IO has teased quite a lot about what fans can expect when jumping into the new area and have also revealed exactly when it takes place.

Hitman 3 Ambrose Island release date

The new isolated Indian Ocean cove map will arrive on July 26 in a free update for all players.

This is the first map since the game launched back in January 2021 and will drop players into a prequel episode for the World of Assassination storyline and promises to fill in a few gaps that went unaddressed in the initial release.

Hitman 3 Ambrose Island trailer

In the first glimpse of the Andaman Sea battleground, Agent 47 touches down in an unassuming-looking seaside village.

From the exterior, there’s not much out of the ordinary but on the inside, it becomes clear that things aren’t what they seem. A local pirate network has taken root inside of the otherwise cozy environment and is running quite the cutthroat operation

The devs have promised that the island holds other secrets as well, but we’ll have to sit tight until more details unravel on those specifics.

Like, the other maps in the Hitman Trilogy, there are sure to be a number of mysteries to uncover that will significantly shape the story as we know it.

Hitman 3 Ambrose Island details

To properly set the tone ahead of the new debut, IO will be running batches of pirate-themed community contracts starting on July 21.

For the next five days, players will have a chance to get in on the action and earn some nice rewards before the real party kicks off five days later.