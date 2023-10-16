Don’t miss this historic lowest-ever LEGO Star Wars deal

The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder has never been cheaper than this.

If you’re a LEGO Star Wars fan then you won’t want to miss out on the Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder set which accurately recreates the Jedi knight’s iconic vehicle from A New Hope from 1977. While this set usually retails at $240, you can now score it for the lowest-ever price of just $150.

In total, that’s a reduction of 37% for the LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder set. This is the first time that the model has ever had a price cut, having been released last year, so don’t miss your chance to get the 1890 piece with a massive discount today. Keep in mind that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage, but you can try the service out with a free trial.

As expected, this is an 18+ rated yet due to its complexity and small parts which means it’s ideal for adults looking for a decent building challenge and a challenging building experience. It’s intended to be a display piece after it’s finished because it comes with a detailed collectors’ stand and lore-accurate information. This set measures 19.5 inches long, so it will look good on your shelf or desk.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

LEGO

There has been no shortage of excellent LEGO Star Wars sets released over the years, with the long-running Sci-Fi franchise partnership with the Danish building block company lasting decades. There have been a wealth of video games, such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the previous trilogy that inspired it beforehand.

With that said, deals and discounts on some of the best LEGO sets from the Star Wars universe are few and far between, that’s why this LEGO Star Wars deal is well worth considering. If you’re a first-time builder then it should take around 6-7 hours to build, but if you’ve got some experience under your belt then you’ll be looking at more like 4-5.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.