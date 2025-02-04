When completing the blacksmith questline in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll find Hired Hand Ventza’s map, leading you to some treasure that’s well worth finding.

Like the first game, KCD2 has treasure maps you can follow to find hidden loot. These can be tricky, especially if you haven’t fully explored the open world. One of the first maps you’ll find is Hired Hand Ventza’s after killing him while getting the blacksmith’s cart back. Don’t worry if you haven’t found the map though, the treasure will be there regardless.

Here’s where the map leads, what you’ll find, and how to get some bonus hidden treasure that’s easy to miss.

Where does Hired Hand Ventza’s map lead?

Hired Hand Ventza’s map leads to the southern part of Apollonia, at the tunnel in the cliffs POI. As the map shows, the cave is on the left while the treasure can be found by a skull on the right.

If you’re coming from the main bandit camp in Apollonia, head south through the rocks, going through the smaller camp (watch out for the Cumans if you’re coming back later), then when the road forks, look for the cave entrance on your left and the big rock on your right. The loot is underneath the rock on the right, below the skull.

Hired Hand Ventza’s map rewards

Hunting Crossbow

Fine Bolt (x27)

Strong Bowman’s brew (x2)

Marksman’s kit (x2)

If you’re a budding archer or crossbowman, it’s well worth following the map to get the rewards. The Fine Bolts will make short work of any bandits on the road, and you can temporarily improve your archery skill and repair your gear with the brew and kit.

Also, look around the area as you’ll also be able to find a billhook and bearded axe nearby, which you can either use or sell to the blacksmith for some quick cash.

If you explore the tunnel, you’ll find another map on the wall, and you’ll get even better rewards for following this one.

Where does the tunnel in the cliffs map lead?

The tunnel in the cliffs map leads you directly north of Trosky castle, in the rocks south of the road. Explore the area and you’ll soon find a path that leads to the hidden treasure POI – coming over the cliffs from the south is much easier. Check out the location on the map below.

Article continues after ad





Tunnel in the cliffs map rewards

Composite kettle hat

Mail coif

Gambeson short

Saxon Hauberk

Couters

Leather gloves

Strong Buck’s blood

Strong Embrocation (x2)

49.8 groschen

Armourer’s Kit (x5)

Blacksmith’s Kit (x2)

Make sure you can lockpick medium locks to get into the chest, as if not, you won’t be able to get all the treasure, only the kits from the bag at the side. If you’re struggling here, go and see miller Kreyzl as part of the Wedding Crashers quest – he has an area where you can practice lockpicking. You can also drink the Quickfinger potion to temporarily increase your skill.

All in all, following both maps will give you a nice base layer of armor to help against bandits and other dangers. Or, you can sell it on to buy even better gear.

