High on Life devs Squanch Games to continue operations amid Justin Roiland departure

Squanch Games, the gaming company behind the recent High on Life game, have revealed that they will be moving forward with the game and new projects without Justin Roiland, who recently handed in his resignation amid his court case and trial for domestic assault.

On January 13, 2023, it was revealed that Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland had been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury as well as one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.

In light of this, Adult Swim – the network Rick & Morty runs on – decided to part ways with Roiland, the show still set to go ahead without him. Furthermore, Roiland’s game studio Squanch Games is also set to move forward without the creator, the company posting on Twitter that they will continue their work despite Roiland resigning from the company early in January.

“On January 16, 2023, Squanch games received Justin Roiland’s resignation,” began the message posted on the official Squanch games Twitter. “The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High on Life.”

Time will tell how Squanch Games move forward with Roiland. After all, the company was first founded by Roiland back in August 2016. However, fans seem to be mostly supportive of the decision and are looking forward to what the company does in the future.

At the time of writing, Roiland is yet to comment on his departure from both Adult Swim and Squanch Games. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when he does make a public statement on the situation.

