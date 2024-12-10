Hidden Marvel Rivals setting makes meta heroes even better

Spider-Man and Venom are two of the best heroes in Marvel Rivals, and this simple but game-changing setting makes them even more deadly to use.

Marvel Rivals comes with 33 launch characters, all with unique abilities and nuances to learn. But not all heroes are created equally, and it hasn’t taken long for certain picks to start dominating nearly every match.

As Marvel’s flagship hero, it’s no surprise that Spider-Man has been the go-to for many, thanks to his agile kit and familiar moveset. Meanwhile, Venom has emerged as arguably the best pound-for-pound character in the game, with his strong attacks and great survivability.

The one drawback to both, however, is their swinging. While no doubt useful for escaping a tricky situation, it’s often janky and unpredictable, which can lead to frustrating deaths as you swing off in the completely wrong direction.

Luckily, there is a setting that you can change that fixes this problem on the spot, and makes these two meta characters even better.

Game-changing Marvel Rivals setting buffs Venom & Spider-Man

NetEase Games

All you have to do is turn off Automatic Swing in your controller or keyboard settings. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of what you need to do:

Load into the Marvel Rivals main menu. Head into the settings menu. Scroll over to controller or mouse and keyboard depending on your platform. Select ‘Combat.’ Click ‘All Heroes’ at the top. Select either Venom or Spider-Man, then hit Confirm. Turn off Auto Swing. For Spider-Man, it’s listed as ‘Automatic Swing.’

For Venom, it’s listed as ‘Easy Swing.’ Back out to save the settings.

Turning off Automatic Swing gives you far more control over how you swing. The default option automatically picks the nearest swing point within reach, which is great for a quick escape but can feel a bit random when trying to chain swings together as Spider-Man.

It also occasionally makes it tough to use Venom’s Frenzied Arrival ability, as it requires precise swinging to attack enemies from above.

But with this setting turned off, the web will only fire in the direction that you’re facing, allowing you to choose exactly where you want to swing from to get the best trajectory. After testing this out for myself, the difference is night and day, making both characters more precise and reducing the chance of annoying deaths.

If you’re a Spider-Man or Venom main in Marvel Rivals, this simple change could take your gameplay to new levels and help you dominate the battlefield. It’s also perfect for escaping close-range heroes like Star-Lord and Wolverine, allowing you to reposition and plan your next attack.