Hidden Diablo 4 buff shocks 800-hour veterans: “Never knew you could do this”

Diablo 4 still has some secrets up its sleeve with a hidden buff mechanic going unnoticed by players with over 800 hours in the game.

Diablo 4 is well and truly out of its infancy with the game about to enter its fifth seasonal content update, Return to Hell. The game has undergone a major overhaul in recent months thanks to the stellar inclusions brought in Season 4: Loot Reborn.

Changes to core gameplay features like Helltides, crafting, and inventory management make the game nearly unrecognizable from its earliest iteration. Despite this, players are still only just discovering mechanics that have been present in Diablo 4 since launch.

When Reddit user abdo210 posted about their love of Diablo 4’s Faded Plaque buffs, a surprising number of players revealed they had no idea about them, even those with hundreds of hours in the game.

For those who might not be aware, the Faded Plaques in Diablo 4 function as a sort of puzzle. Each one will have an inscription that reveals a particular emote that you should use in front of it. If you decipher the correct emote, you’ll be rewarded with a buff.

They’re not anything particularly life-changing but rewards include things like increased Movement Speed, refilling your Potions, or extra Gold for killing enemies. The obscurity of this feature looks to have kept it secret from a number of Diablo 4 players who were shocked by abdo210’s reveal.

“Oh my f**king god is that what these are for?” one user asked. “800 hours played and I never knew you could do this,” another replied. “Literally no idea this existed until now,” one more player said.

While many players in the thread assumed that the Faded Plaques were common knowledge, there are a tonne of Diablo 4 denizens who had no idea about them. It makes you wonder if there are any mechanics you might have missed in your own playthroughs.