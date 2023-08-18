Hi-Rez Studios backflips on AI voice acting plans after voice actors rally on social media

Creators of Paladins and Smite, Hi-Rez Studios have backed off from its AI voice acting plans after severe backlash arose on social media from players and voice actors alike.

Artificial intelligence has become a hot topic on the internet of late. The improvements in technology have led AI to the forefront of the discourse on social media, with artists, voice actors, writers, and many more protesting against its usage.

Now the creators of Paladins and Smite Hi-Rez Studios have caught flack on social media after a voice actor discovered plans to utilize AI in cloning actor voices.

The post made by voice actor Henry Schrader caught so much attention that the studio’s president Stewart Chisam took to Twitter to showcase an amended version of the rider for the contract.

Hi-Rez Studios President removes AI clause from contract

Chisam originally criticized the voice actor, calling them out and stating that they’re “full of s***”. The president pointed out a clause in the rider that reads:

“Client agrees not to use, or sublicense, the Performance to simulate Talent’s voice or likeness to create any synthesized or “digital double” voice or likeness of Talent.”

Eventually, VA Marin M. Miller joined the discussion, in which they alleged that Hi-Rez Studios had a clause that allowed them to simulate the actor’s voice in the case of death or incapacity that leaves them unable to perform.

With the post garnering such attention, Chisam defended the claims, stating that when they originally reviewed the rider, they believed that the death clause seemed reasonable. On top of that, Chisam stated the clause was one they “didn’t really give a sh** about and the circumstances under which we’d use it are incredibly narrow.”

Shortly after, Chisam reapproached the Twitter thread once more to reveal the new rider, which now states “Client agrees not to use, or sublicense the Performance to simulate Talent’s voice or likeness or to create any synthesized or ‘digital double’ voice or likeness of Talent.”

This is unlikely to be the last kerfuffle we encounter with the usage of artificial intelligence within the gaming space. As technology improves and continues to further enter the limelight, it’s only a matter of time before a similar case like this pops up.