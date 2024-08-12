Hi-Fi Rush saved as PUBG publisher buys studio following Microsoft closure

Hi-Fi Rush’s creator, Tango Gameworks, has been acquired by PUBG’s publisher, KRAFTON, after its closure by Microsoft, allowing the studio to resume their work.

On May 8, 2024, it was announced by Tango Gameworks that Microsoft decided to permanently close not only their studio but also Arcane Austin and Alpha Dog Games.

The news of Tango’s closure angered many fans in particular, as the studio only had Hi-Fi Rush, a critically loved game that was received very well amongst players, despite its peculiar release.

Several months after the news broke, KRAFTON, the publisher of PUBG, announced they would be acquiring Tango Gameworks and saving the studio from Microsoft.

Announced in a press release, KRAFTON welcomed Tango Gameworks as part of the company’s “first significant investment” into the Japanese video game market. And according to KRAFTON, they intend to allow Tango Gameworks to continue their new project.

“As part of this strategic agreement, KRAFTON intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks,” the statement reads.

“Allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects” also suggests that Tango Gameworks is working on something new related to Hi-Fi Rush.

Tango Gameworks KRAFTON’s statement suggests Tango Gameworks might be working on a Hi-Fi Rush sequel.

Additionally, all of Tango’s existing catalog with The Evil Within series, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush, will still be readily available everywhere on both game store platforms and on Xbox Game Pass.

John Johanas, the Creative Director of the studio and Director of Hi-Fi Rush, reacted to the news by saying, “…and this is how it continues. We’re back, baby!”

Article continues after ad

Hi-Fi Rush received its final update back in May from Tango as fans thanked the devs for the one last patch before shuttering, but it looks like we’ll now be seeing more from them in the future.