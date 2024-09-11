Here’s how to make a Satisfactory 1.0 dedicated server for you and your friends

Whether you’re playing Satisfactory 1.0 on Windows or Linux, setting up a dedicated server for you and your friends is easier than you may think.

Satisfactory was initially released in Early Access in 2019, and five years later, Coffee Stain Studios finally launched the game officially. Standing at Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam, this open-world factory-building game offers a fun single-player and multiplayer experience.

Many multiplayer games allow players to create dedicated servers that are hosted and run by the players themselves. If you’re looking to make a dedicated server in Satisfactory version 1.0, here’s how it’s done.

Satisfactory 1.0 dedicated server – Windows

Coffee Stain Studios

Step 1: Install SteamCMD

Download SteamCMD from Valve’s website. Select “1.1 Windows” then click the download link. Extract the downloaded file. Go into your PC’s drive and create a new folder for SteamCMD. Carry the extracted file into the new folder.

The easiest way to create a dedicated server in Satisfactory 1.0 is by using SteamCMD. Download SteamCMD on Valve’s developer community website by selecting “1.1 Windows” at the top of the contents list.

It’ll direct you to the link for downloading SteamCMD, so select that to download the .zip file. Once it’s downloaded, extract the folder.

From there, put the extracted contents of this folder into a new folder. Call it something like “Steam servers” to remember it. Create this folder right in your PC’s hard drive, then place the extracted SteamCMD contents into this new folder.

Step 2: Run and set up SteamCMD server

Run SteamCMD and let it install. Create a folder called “Satisfactory” in your “Steam servers” folder. Copy the directory for the “Satisfactory” folder. Once SteamCMD installs, type “force_install_dir [pasted file directory]” and hit Enter. Enter “login anonymous” on the next line. Copy Satisfactory server App ID (1690800) and use it in the next line “app_update 1690800 validate”. Exit SteamCMD.

Enter your extracted folder, then open the “steamcmd” application. Wait for SteamCMD to finish installing. While it’s doing its thing, you can spend this time creating a new folder in that Steam server folder to hold the SteamCMD file.

It’s best to name this folder “Satisfactory” for easy recognition. By this point, SteamCMD should be done installing, so you can highlight the file directory to the “Satisfactory” folder you just created and copy it.

Back in SteamCMD, type “force_install_dir [pasted file directory]” (excluding the quotations). Hit the Enter key, then you’ll want to type “login anonymous” in the next line. Press Enter again, then wait for you to connect anonymously to Steam.

At this point, you’ll need to get the Satisfactory dedicated server App ID, which is “1690800.” Copy this number, and use it in this next SteamCMD line: “app_update 1690800 validate”.

After hitting Enter, this should start installing the server. You can now exit SteamCMD.

Step 3: Configure Firewall

Open “Windows Defender Firewall” app. Select “Inbound rules” then “New Rule.” Choose Port, then on next page type “7777” while leaving as TCP. Don’t change anything on next two pages. Name your Port with “TCP” used in the title. Repeat this again but instead of TCP, make it UDP (name accordingly as well).

To ensure that your server can reach specific ports, you’ll need to configure your Firewall. You’ll do this by searching for “Windows Defender Firewall” on your PC and opening the app.

Start by selecting “Inbound rules” at the top left, then on the right-hand side click “New Rule.” Select the Port option, go to the next page, and type “7777” beside “Specific local ports.” Keep the top option as TCP.

On the next two pages, leave everything as is. When asked, you can name the Port however you choose. I’d recommend something that has “TCP” in the title.

You’ll want to do this once more, but this time when you’re asked what it applies to, choose UDP. Do the same thing, but make sure to name this port something else, probably with “UDP” somewhere in the title.

Step 4: Running server

Open “FactoryServer” application in your “Satisfactory” folder. Install DirectX if asked to. With server running, enter Satisfactory game, and enter “Server Manager” in the main menu. Add a server, and use your server’s IP address. Name your server when prompted and create an admin password. Finish customizing your server and boot it up.

Now you can finally start running your server! Inside your “Satisfactory” folder you should see many new files, but you’ll want to open the “FactoryServer” application. If you receive an error that asks for DirectX, select “Yes” and install it.

The server should start running, and you can now go into your Satisfactory game. Once in the game, select “Server Manager” from the main menu. Choose to add a server, then type your server’s IP address.

Click “Confirm,” then hit it again on the next warning. You can then name your server and create an admin password.

The rest is up to you, as you can create your game in whichever starting world you’d like. You should be right in your Satisfactory server now!

Satisfactory 1.0 dedicated server – Linux

Coffee Stain Studios

Step 1: Install SteamCMD and connect SSH

Download SteamCMD from Valve’s website. Select “1.2 Linux” then click the download link. Open Command Prompt and type “ssh [user][server IP]”, then enter your user password. Download “Ubuntu” using lines from Valve’s website. Agree to all the pop-ups.

You can download Steam CMD from Valve’s developer community website by selecting “1.2 Linux” at the top of the contents list. Put that aside for now, and open the Command Prompt.

Here you’ll want to type “ssh [user][server IP]” (excluding the quotations). Enter your password after entering this, and now you can install Ubuntu. Scroll down on the Valve website to see the lines under “Ubuntu.”

Copy the first line, then paste it into the Command Prompt. Press Enter to continue when prompted, then wait for it to finish. Copy and paste the second line under Ubuntu into the Command Prompt, and hit Enter.

Ask to continue by hitting the “Y” key. You’ll see a new pop-up, so hit the Tab key to scroll to Ok and hit Enter. Use the arrow keys to go to “I AGREE,” and press Enter.

Step 2: Configure Firewall

Type “sudo ufw allow 22” in Command Prompt. Then type “sudo ufw allow 7777”. Enter “sudo ufw enable” if you’re running your server locally.

To make sure your Firewall can reach specific Ports, you’ll need to start by typing “sudo ufw allow 22.” This will allow you to run SSH on your server. Then you’ll type “sudo ufw allow 7777” and hit the Enter key.

If you’re running your server locally, you can also type “sudo ufw enable”. Hit the “Y’ key to say yes, and that’s all you need to do.

Step 3: Make a new user and run SteamCMD

Create a new user by entering “sudo adduser [name]” and creating a password. Swap to the user by entering “su – [name]” and your password. Make a new directory with “mkdir [name” (name it something like “Steam server”). Enter “cd server/”, then “pwd” to copy the new directory. Run SteamCMD by typing “steamcmd”. Enter “force_install_dir [directory]” with your pasted directory. Enter “app_update 1690800 validate.”

On Linux, it’s a security risk if you run SteamCMD on your root user. Before we run SteamCMD, you’ll want to create a new user just for running this application.

You can do this in the Command Prompt by entering “sudo adduser [name].” Name it whatever you want. Then create a new password for this user. Keep hitting enter until it asks if your information is correct, and hit the “Y” key.

Now you’ll want to change to that user by entering this: “su – [name]”. Write out your password, and you’re now the new user. After this, you must make a new directory to install SteamCMD.

To do this, type “mkdir [name]”, and I would name it something like “Steam server.” After that, enter “cd server/”, then “pwd” to see the directory itself. Copy the directory to use later. You can now type “steamcmd” to start running it.

Once it’s done installing everything, you can type “force_install_dir [directory]” and paste the directory where the brackets are. Grab the Satisfactory dedicated server App ID, which is 1690800, and enter “app_update 1690800 validate”.

Step 4: Start Satisfactory server

Enter “./FactoryServer.sh” in Command Prompt. Go into Satisfactory game and add a new server under Server Manager. Enter your server’s IP address, name your server, and make an admin password. Customize your world before booting it up.

Now you can finally start running your server! In the Command Prompt, enter “./FactoryServer.sh”. This will start to run your new server.

Once that’s done, you can go into Satisfactory and select “Server Manager” from the main menu. Add a server, enter the server’s IP address, and continue. Confirm through any warnings, then name your server and create it admin password.

From here, you can customize your world before starting up the game. That’s all it takes to create a Satisfactory 1.0 dedicated server in Linux!