Hello Kitty Island Adventure Switch: Release window, gameplay, more

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is the latest Switch game that should be on every Animal Crossing fan’s wishlist. So, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming title.

While The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond stole the show, Hello Kitty Island Adventure was one of the surprise hits of the June Nintendo Direct. This cozy game shares many similarities to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in that it enables players to create their very own idyllic island.

The cute cast of Hello Kitty also inhabits the island and can be befriended for a variety of exciting quests and bonuses. So, if you’re a fan of Animal Crossing or just want to know more about the upcoming cozy game, then we have you covered.

Sunblink Entertainment Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a lot of similarities to Animal Crossing.

While an exact release date for the Hello Kitty Island adventure Switch version has yet to be announced, we do know that it’s coming in early 2025. It’s important to note that the game is already out on Apple Arcade, so you can begin playing now if you have a supported device.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure gameplay

Hello Kitty Island Adventure tasks players with restoring an abandoned island to its former glory, creating an idyllic island paradise for its cute cast of anthropomorphic animals. Aside from decorating the island, players can embark on quests, solve puzzles, craft items, and even play multiplayer with a friend.

The developers also release regular content updates that keep things feeling fresh. From March’s Colorblaze Carnival to the comically named “Month of Meh” event, there’s plenty to delve into.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure trailer

As part of the Nintendo Direct, the devs put together an announcement trailer for Hello Kitty Island Adventure which can be viewed down below.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure wasn’t the only game announced during the Nintendo Direct, we also got a further look at Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Metroid Prime 4, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2. Be sure to check out the full lineup of announcements from our Nintendo Direct June 2024 reveals hub.

If you’re a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and want a more in-depth look at Hello Kitty Island Adventure, then head over to our very own feature here.