Hello Kitty Island Adventure should be on every Animal Crossing fan’s wishlist

Hello Kitty Island Adventures is heading to Nintendo Switch in 2025, and the cute cozy game should be on every Animal Crossing fan’s wishlist.

While The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Metroid 4: Beyond stole the show at the June Nintendo Direct, there was one game that Animal Crossing: New Horzion players should be eager to try out — Hello Kitty Island Aventure.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure tasks players with restoring an abandoned island to its former glory, creating an idyllic island paradise for its cute cast of anthropomorphic animals. Players can embark on quests, solve puzzles, and craft items to make their dream island a reality.

It’s a premise cozy game fans will be familiar with, and one that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players should add to their wishlist.

Sunblink Entertainment Hello Kitty Island Adventure features regular content updates.

Part of what made Animal Crossing: New Horizons feel like a living and breathing world, was its seasonal content calendar. From annual Fishing Tournaments to the beloved Cherry Blossom Festival, there is always something for Animal Crossing fans to get stuck into.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure also takes a leaf out of the Animal Crossing playbook, allowing players to craft unique seasonal items. For example, March’s Colorblaze Carnival celebrated Spring in style, tasking players with completing challenges to win a piece of Colorblaze Furniture.

Meanwhile, the comically named “Month of Meh” event involves collecting egg yolks and snapping photos of the elusive Nisetama-san. This strange man is fully decked out in a yellow bodysuit and will most definitely be as meme-worthy as Animal Crossing’s creepy Zipper T. Bunny.

Colorful characters & fulfilling quests

Sunblink Entertainment Hello Kitty Island Adventure features plenty of colorful characters.

Of course, Hello Kitty Island Adventure wouldn’t be nearly as fun without its ever-growing cast of colorful characters. During your island getaway experience, you’ll be able to get to know loveable characters from Hello Kitty herself to the adorable Cinnamoroll.

New updates also add new visitors to your island, giving you the chance to get to know your new inhabitants. Fulfilling character Friendship Quests will also enable you to become closer to your favorite animal companions, which in turn, will unlock level-based rewards.

These range from crafting recipes, companion abilities, avatar unlocks, and more. This is certainly a bonus for any Animal Crossing: Horizons fans who have always wanted more ways to spend time with their pint-sized buddies.

Multiplayer quests

Sunblink Entertainment Multiplayer Quests help add a little more depth to co-op.

Whether it’s simply admiring their island’s design, checking out the museum collection, trading items, or playing games like hide and seek. Checking out your friends’ islands was always one of the best parts of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The same can be said for Hello Kitty Island Adventure. While exploring your pal’s getaway retreat is fun, the real excitement comes from the game’s multiplayer quests. When hosting an online session, you can invite one other player to join you in completing challenges.

For example, the Spooky Secrets quests tasks players with solving puzzles within the game’s Haunted Mansion. While Animal Crossing: New Horizons may take the crown when it comes to hosting four-player sessions, Hello Kitty Island Adventure aims to bring more life to its multiplayer.

For those looking for a new relaxing game to unwind with or something to play, until the next Animal Crossing game is announced, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one to add to your cozy game collection.