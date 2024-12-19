Helldivers 2 gives away free Killzone loot following overpriced collab

Helldivers 2 has recently teamed up with the legendary FPS franchise, Killzone, giving players the chance to recreate their fighters from the series. However, after a flood of complaints regarding the price the, devs have offered items for free.

From PlayStation drama, player frustration, and a deluge of bugs (not Terminids), and now the Killzone collaboration, Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 hasn’t exactly had the smoothest ride in 2024.

Thankfully, the developers have been quick to rectify any mass player frustration, and the Helldivers x Killzone problems are no different, with the developers offering some of the highly anticipated Killzone loot for free.

Helldivers 2 devs gift players free Killzone gear

Sharing the news on the game’s Discord server, Arrowhead Game Studios revealed that they’ve “been listening to the response, and the feedback we’ve received from our community surveys is that crossover content is really high up on your wishlists. At the same time, some of you are not happy with the prices of the items.”

To combat this, and given it’s nearing the Holidays, they detailed that “in partnership with our friends at Guerrilla (and as we’re in the season of holiday cheer), we’ve decided to offer a gift to all players” going on to explain that they’re offering “everyone the planned second set of the Helldivers x Killzone collaboration items today, free of charge.”

Dexerto / Arrowhead Game Studios The Accelerator Rifle, StA-11 SMG, and Obedient AC-2 are among the free rewards.

This comes after mass frustration surfaced regarding the price of the Killzone skins, which comes in at the price of two Warbonds as highlighted by the playerbase. Fans quickly took to social media to complain about the high prices, with many boycotting the purchase, claiming it was Arrowhead “testing the market.”

As detailed by the post, “the distribution of those items will begin shortly, in two waves. As such we’re also going to extend the duration of the items currently in the Superstore from 5 days to 10 days so that you have a chance to get hold of it and reduce the risk of missing out.”

So, players can expect to receive all these items in the coming weeks free of charge, as well as a promise to extend the duration of the paid items. That way everyone can rock the classic look from the legendary franchise.