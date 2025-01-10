Hatsune Miku isn’t on Fortnite yet so get this Steam desktop add on while you wait

While Hatsune Miku’s Fortnite skin release has fans going wild, there’s another way you can interact with the synthesized superstar ahead of her battle royale debut.

On December 8, 2024, Fortnite leakers revealed that the 16-year-old Japanese Vocaloid singer would finally make her way to Epic’s popular BR. Epic later confirmed this on December 18, when the devs teased the virtual star’s reveal with her iconic leek appearing around major POIs like Seaport City Hotel.

Article continues after ad

Since then, Fortnite fans have barely been able to contain their excitement for Miku’s cosmetic pack, which has a leaked release date of January 14, 2025. Despite the wait, there’s a new Miku in town and this official Steam add-on brings the talented singer to your desktop.

Miku comes to life with Desktop Mate

Desktop Mate is essentially what you get when you replace Microsoft’s virtual assistant, Clippy, with a bunch of cute anime waifus. After all, why have a creepy paper clip that stares into your very soul when you could have Miku – the international superstar sitting within your very own desktop screen?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To us, it’s a no-brainer, and to Fortnite fans, it’s the only thing that can help stave off the longing for her cosmetic release. The add-on was released on Steam back on January 8, 2025, and has since received an all-time peak of 12,725 players.

infiniteloop

While Desktop Mate is free to download, you’ll need to cough up $15.00/£16.75 if you wish to have Hatsune Miku grace your desktop. It’s a rather steep asking price if you ask us, but how else can you interact with THE Hatsune Miku?

Article continues after ad

Did we mention that Miku will be able to freely move around your desktop, sit on windows, play with your cursor, and show adorable reactions? The official Steam page even notes that Miku can be linked to your PC’s alarm function, ensuring that you’re never late for your meetings and adrenaline-fueled gaming sessions.

You just can’t put a price on this kind of experience and for true Miku fans, it’s a great way to spend time with the popular Vocaloid star ahead of her official Fortnite release. Now, if only there were some official Hatsune Miku games we could all play while we wait, hey?

Article continues after ad