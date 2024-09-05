Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions roadmap: All upcoming events, seasons, more

Launch day was just the beginning for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. From seasonal updates to holiday-themed events, there’s plenty of new content on the way. Here’s a full look at what lies ahead.

A brand new Harry Potter game arrived on September 3, 2024, offering fans of the series something that was sorely missing from 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy. Quidditch is finally back in focus with a new live-service title aiming to keep players hooked for months on end.

With such lofty ambitions, developers have plenty in mind to achieve their goals in the weeks and months ahead. Be it new cosmetics or even releasing the game on new platforms, they’re eager to keep the ball rolling.

So if you’re wondering what’s in store for the future of Quidditch Champions, look no further. Here’s the complete rundown on what’s to come.

Full Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions roadmap

Warner Bros. The full Quidditch Champions roadmap for the remainder of 2024.

Fall 2024

Season 0 – Quidditch Try Outs

Quidditch Champions launched with Season 0 already live. Kicking things off, fans already have a 50-tier Season Pass to progress through. With all manner of cosmetic rewards on offer, including the iconic PS1-era Hagrid meme, it’s well worth your time toiling away for the higher-end goodies.

September – Hogwarts Legacy-Themed Event

Also available from day one was a batch of Hogwarts Legacy-themed content. If you connect your Warner Bros. Games account to both Hogwarts Legacy and the new Quidditch Champions game, you’re able to grab three exclusive rewards, including a Sebastian Sallow Slytherin skin.

Warner Bros. You can drop into Quidditch Champions as Sebastion Sallow if you’ve played Hogwarts Legacy.

It’s yet unclear if this is the full scope of the ‘event’ teased in the game’s roadmap, or if fans can expect more to come as September rolls on. We’ll be sure to update you here as we learn more.

October – Halloween Event

Further down the line we’ve got a Halloween event on the way. Expect plenty of spooky cosmetics, perhaps some frightening map makeovers as well, anything is possible.

Warner Bros. Studens at Hogwarts know a thing or two about spooky season.

Winter 2024

Season 1 – Defence Against the Dark Arts

The first full-fledged season is set to kick off later in the year when Winter rolls over. For now, however, an exact start date, or even a rough launch window hasn’t been nailed down. Similarly, we have no idea what to expect in terms of specific content in the works.

While we’re certain another 50-tier Season Pass will be available, no doubt with some Dark Arts-focused goodies in tow, there’s no telling beyond that.

TBD Winter 2024 – Holidays at Hogwarts Event

To celebrate the festive season, Quidditch Champions is lining up a Holidays at Hogwarts event for later this year. While we don’t have a set date yet, it’s obvious we can expect this one at some point in December.

TBD Winter 2024 – Yule Ball Event

Similarly, there’s a dazzling Yule Ball event set to take over Quidditch Champions around the same time. Historically held on Christmas Day itself, this fictional holiday is the fanciest time of year in the world of Harry Potter. Expect to see plenty of uniquely fashion skins up for grabs when this event comes into focus.

Warner Bros. The Yule Ball brings out the finest wizardly fashion.

TBD 2024 – Nintendo Switch Port

Beyond various in-game content, we also know certain developers are targeting a release on the Nintendo Switch later in 2024. Exactly when, is anyone’s guess for now, and it’s worth bearing in mind Hogwarts Legacy was delayed a fair few times for Nintendo’s hardware.

So don’t hold your breath in waiting for this one, though if all goes to plan, we should see it in the next few months.

TBD 2024 – 6v6 PVP

Rounding out the list, we also know support for bigger lobbies is in the pipeline. Devs are targeting game modes with 12 players in total, pitting teams of six against each other.

For now, that’s all we know about the future of Quidditch Champions. As more becomes clear in the coming weeks, we’ll be sure to update you here with all the latest details.

