Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ “mobile game” quality divides fans

The Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gameplay trailer has split prospective players. While some are excited about the release, others have criticized the apparent lack of quality.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions looks to piggyback off the success of 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy. The lack of Quidditch in Avalanche’s RPG left fans of the franchise hungry for a game where they could compete in the wizarding world’s most famous sport.

Calling back to the PS2 classic, Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup, Unbroken Studios’ Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions looks to do just that. After months of waiting, prospective players were treated to a gameplay trailer that showed the game in action.

Despite some exciting inclusions, many who viewed the trailer have been critical of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. The game’s visuals and standalone release are the two biggest concerns.

“Shouldn’t this just be a part of Hogwarts Legacy?” one player asked in response to the gameplay trailer. “[I] Thought this was supposed to come to Hogwarts,” another explained.

There seems to have been a failure in communication regarding the nature of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which has created some warped expectations. Many prospective players have expressed confusion that it wasn’t an add-on for Hogwarts Legacy, and there are concerns about the graphical disparity between the two.

“This looks like a mobile game,” one player complained. “This game looks the exact same as the PS2 version I played like 15 years ago. Like barely even an upscaled reskin,” another added.

For some fans however, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ apparent similarity to its PS2 predecessor is actually a point in its favor. “The old Quidditch game on PS2 was incredible. Looking forward to this,” one user commented. “Been waiting for another Quidditch World Cup game for years! Sign me up,” another replied.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be released on September 6, 2023, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. If you’re interested, preorders are available now for those platforms.

Devs have confirmed that a Nintendo Switch version is also in development with a placeholder release window of the 2024 holiday season.