Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Gameplay, trailers, platforms, more

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is the upcoming fast-paced, competitive multiplayer title from Warner Bros. and Portkey Games. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, starting from gameplay to the platforms.

After several speculations and confusion about whether Hogwarts Legacy will have Quidditch or not, Portkey Games along with Warner Bros. is here with an exclusively multiplayer experience of the iconic Hogwarts sport for all the fans out there.

However, the devs are organizing a playtest for which players can sign up. The steps are really simple and our guide also has everything on how to register for Quidditch Champions playtesting.

Article continues after ad

So, calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers out there as our handy guide has everything revealed about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions so far.

Contents

Unfortunately, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions does not have a release date yet. Once Warner Bros. or Portkey Games come up with an official announcement, we’ll make sure to update this section.

Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions a Hogwarts Legacy DLC?

No, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is not a Hogwarts Legacy DLC. According to the game’s FAQ page, it is a fresh standalone experience, developed by Unbroken Studios.

Article continues after ad

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions platforms

The FAQ page states that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available for PC and consoles. However, which consoles will have the game on their storefronts is yet to be confirmed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailers and gameplay

As of now, Warner Brothers have released a 16-second playtest teaser only. The teaser shows us how the game will look along with a glimpse of the field, the Champions Cup, and its characters. Apart from that, it also shows the iconic Nimbus 2000 broomstick.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned on the FAQ page, the gameplay is going to be fast-paced with full multiplayer support. Just like in the movies and books, players can choose either of the Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, or Seekers roles and battle it out to make their house victorious!

We will update this section as more trailers are released prior to the game’s release.

So, there you have it — that’s everything we know about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions so far. Be sure to check our gaming page to keep yourself updated with all the latest news.

Article continues after ad

For more information on all of the latest upcoming games, check out our release hubs below:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Wonder Woman | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | Diablo 4 | Starfield | EA Sports PGA Tour