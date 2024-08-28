Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Easter egg lets players become PS1 Hagrid

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions includes various Easter eggs for fans of the franchise to find, including the infamous low-res Hagrid model that’s reached meme status.

Following the release of Hogwarts Legacy, a game that was criticized for not including Quidditch, Harry Potter fans are getting a game dedicated to the sport. Quidditch Champions will allow players to take to the skies as beloved characters like Harry, Ron, and Draco to compete in single and multiplayer modes.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of launch, the Wizarding World website has shared information on the game’s Easter eggs, one of which is a paper mask that allows players to resemble the hilariously poor quality Hagrid model from the PlayStation 1 days.

Warner Bros. Who among us hasn’t dreamed of becoming PS1 Haggord?

“If you’ve been on the internet in the last few years, you will have seen this iconic Hagrid image pop in meme form. Now it is back!” explains the post. “Yes, in what could be considered the ultimate Easter egg, players will be able to use a paper mask in game which takes the form of Hagrid’s gloriously low-res visage! We’re getting all nostalgic just thinking about it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The low-poly character model itself comes from the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone outside of the U.S.) movie tie-in game released for the PlayStation 1 back in 2001.

That game gave the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper an odd and hilariously unsettling appearance, which some likened to that of a blobfish. This has led many online to jokingly refer to this iteration of the character as “Haggord.”

PS1 Hagrid isn’t the only Easter egg Harry Potter fans can look forward to in the upcoming game. The same post also reveals that Quidditch Champions includes Harry’s unconventional first Golden Snitch catch and the famous moment when he says “Up” for the first time to lift a broom.

Article continues after ad

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions releases digitally on September 3, 2024 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will release physically on November 8, 2024, with a Nintendo Switch version planned for holiday 2024.