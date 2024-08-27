Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – All positions explained

Here are all the different positions in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, along with an explanation of what each role requires.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be released on September 3, 2024; this upcoming game is focused solely on the beloved sport popularized through the book series and subsequent films.

Quidditch is one of the most famous fictional sports, and fans loved the game so much that it even became a real-life version.

Now known as Quadball after its name was changed in an attempt to cut ties with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, the game can be played worldwide, and tournaments and local competitions are only continuing to grow in popularity.

Enter Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a new free-to-play title that will allow fans to step into the toes of their favorite characters, verse each other in grueling Quidditch matches, and even create their very own player.

Like any competitive sport, Quidditch offers multiple positions for players, with each role providing unique gameplay experiences and objectives.

For those unfamiliar with the details of the different Quidditch positions, here is everything you need to know.

Quidditch Champions – All positions and roles explained

Firstly, Quidditch includes seven players on the field for each team. Four positions are included among these seven players: chaser, beater, keeper, and seeker.

The lineup for a Quidditch team consists of two chasers, two beaters, one keeper, and one seeker, with each position required to fill a unique role.

Chasers

Warner Bros. Games Ginny is one of the best Quidditch players of her generation in Harry Potter

As the name suggests, the main objective for chasers is to follow the Quaffle, the name of the ball used in Quidditch.

Chasers are the goal scorers and are the only position allowed to shoot through the goalposts.

In the Harry Potter franchise, Ginny Weasley is known to be one of the best Chasers in the franchise. Following the end of the book series, Ginny becomes the senior Quidditch correspondent for the Daily Prophet.

She is the co-captain of the Gryffindor team alongside Harry Potter during her years at Hogwarts and is a playable character in Quidditch Champions.

Beaters

Beaters are the most aggressive players on the Quidditch pitch; their main role is to keep Bludgers (hard medicine ball-like items) from knocking out their chaser teammates with bats.

At the same time, they also aim the enemy chasers with their Bludgers to try and stop their opponents from advancing and having a shot on goal.

In the Harry Potter books, Fred and George Weasley both play as Beaters for the Gryffindor team and will appear as playable characters in Quidditch Champions.

Keepers

Warner Bros. Games Ron will be a playable Keeper for Gryffindor in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Keepers are the last line of defense in Quidditch and are the goalkeepers of the sport.

However, the role of Keeper is grueling, as each team only allows one person in the position to block the three different goalposts alone.

Furthermore, Keepers cannot be targeted by Beaters unless the Quaffle is within the scoring area, meaning they are mostly untouchable and avoid conflict throughout Quidditch.

Ron Weasley is one of the most famous Keepers in Harry Potter lore and will be a playable character in Quidditch Champions.

Seekers

The Seeker is the most lucrative position on the Quidditch pitch, and therefore, it’s no surprise that it is the role Harry Potter himself played during his time at Hogwarts.

Seekers play a separate game in Quidditch: their only objective is to catch the mysterious and temperamental Golden Snitch.

It is a charmed small golden ball with silver wings and flies around the Quidditch field at high speeds, making it hard to see and even harder to catch.

However, if your team’s Seeker manages to reach the Snitch, they will earn 150 points for their team and guarantee victory. In addition to being able to play Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy is also a Seeker in Quidditch Champions.

