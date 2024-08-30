Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – All maps & locations

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions includes some iconic locations from the franchise that serve as maps for the game, so here is everything you need to know.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be released on September 3, 2024; this upcoming game is focused solely on the beloved sport popularized through the book series and subsequent films.

Quidditch is one of the most famous fictional sports, and fans loved the game so much that it even became a real-life version.

Following the success of Hogwarts: Legacy, developer Portkey Games revealed that they would once again be collaborating with Warner Bros. Games to fulfill fans’ wishes and create a free-to-play Quidditch game.

While the game will solely focus on the sport, the developers have already revealed that it will pay homage to the overall franchise, including multiple Easter eggs and some other exciting callbacks.

One such aspect of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions that will pay respects to the series is the different maps featured throughout the game.

Rather than being limited to one location when jumping into a Quidditch match in the new title, players can battle it out across various maps, each presenting unique challenges and environments.

This being said, here are all the locations and maps included in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

All maps in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Warner Bros. Games

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will launch with multiple maps for players to dive straight into and test their skills. Six different Quidditch pitches have been confirmed to be included in the game at launch.

Hogwarts Quidditch Pitch

Durmstrange Quidditch Pitch

Beauxbatons Quidditch Pitch

Nordic Quidditch Pitch

The Burrow Quidditch Pitch

Quidditch World Cup Stadium

We will update this list when more maps are added to the game; however, when the game launches on September 3, 2024, players will already be able to explore half a dozen different locations.