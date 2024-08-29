Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – All game modes explained

Here are all the different game modes included in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and what each involves.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gives fans of the beloved franchise a chance to finally jump on their broomsticks and battle against each other on the Quidditch field.

Following the success of Hogwarts: Legacy, developer Portkey Games revealed that they would once again be collaborating with Warner Bros. Games to fulfil fans’ wishes and create a free-to-play Quidditch game.

Iconic characters from the Harry Potter series are playable, including the Weasleys and Draco Malfoy and an in-depth gameplay system that allows players to learn the ropes of all the positions in the fictional sport. In addition, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will launch on September 3, 2024, with multiple game modes.

So, calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers out there as we delve into all the game modes included in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and outline what each entails.

All game modes in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will launch with three game modes, all offering a unique gameplay experience and allowing players to test their skills in various ways.

Career Mode

Warner Bros. Games Career mode will take players on a journey

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will feature a career mode that can be played solo or with up to three other friends via online co-op.

As revealed by the devs, the game’s career mode will include some iconic settings from the series, including “backyard battles in the Weasley’s home, The Burrow, to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup.”

Competitive PvP

The star attraction of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, PvP mode will be a “competitive online” experience, allowing players to battle it out on the field against other Quidditch teams and test their skills.

With a ranking system for PvP mode has been confirmed by the devs, the details of how this feature will function are still unknown.

Exhibition Matches

Players will be able to sharper their skills in Exhibition mode

The game includes an exhibition mode for those who want to familiarize themselves with the mechanics of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions before diving straight into competition play.

You’ll be able to pick your teams, map, and difficulty and can choose to play alone or in teams of up to three people via online co-op.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions releases on September 3, 2024, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.