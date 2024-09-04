Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – All brooms & how to unlock them

There are lots of different Brooms you can unlock in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, so here is everything you need to know about unlocking them all.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has finally arrived, with fans able to dive straight into the fictional sport, play as their favorite heroes and battle it out on some iconic locations.

However, the heart of Quidditch is and always will be broomsticks; this flying mode of transport is key to the sport and can be the difference between a win or a loss.

As such, Quidditch Champions includes multiple brooms to unlock and equip, all of which come with unique bonuses and upgrades to help you get an edge against your opponents when racing through the air.

For those eager to get their hands on all the brooms in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, including some iconic steads from the franchise, here is everything you need to know.

All Brooms & how to unlock them

Cleansweep

Warner Bros. Games

The Cleansweep has three different skins, which are unlocked by doing the following:

Cleansweep Seven: Unlocked at Career level 4.

Unlocked at Career level 4. Cleansweep Eleven: Complete every Reaching New Heights career challenge.

Complete every Reaching New Heights career challenge. Cleansweep Six: Unlocked from the Quidditch Tryouts Rewards track.

Comet

Warner Bros. Games

The Comet only has one skin, which is unlocked at Career level 4.

Stormrider

Warner Bros. Games

The Stormrider has six different skins, which are unlocked by doing the following:

Stormrider Firestorm – Gryffindor: Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch.

Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch. Stormrider Hurricane – Slytherin : Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch.

: Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch. Stormrider Sandstorm – Hufflepuff: Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch.

Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch. Stormrider Cyclone – Ravenclaw: Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch.

Unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch. Stormrider Typhoon: Unlocked at Career level 20.

Unlocked at Career level 20. Stormrider Typhoon – Occamy: Unlocked through Twitch drops.

Hogwarts: Legacy Brooms

Warner Bros. Games

There are two different Legacy brooms included in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Both are unlocked by purchasing Hogwarts: Legacy and linking your WB Games account to Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Firebolt

Warner Bros. Games

The Firebolt has four different skins, which are unlocked by doing the following:

Firebolt: Complete every Dedication career challenge.

Complete every Dedication career challenge. Firebolt – Molten Lava: Unlocked from the Quidditch Tryouts Rewards track.

Oakshaft

Warner Bros. Games

The Oakshaft only has one skin and is unlocked after completing a Beater Mastery career Challenge.

Nimbus

Warner Bros. Games

The Nimbus has three different skins, which are unlocked by doing the following:

Nimbus 1700: Complete a Chaser Mastery career challenge.

Complete a Chaser Mastery career challenge. Nimbus 2000: Reach Career level 40.

Reach Career level 40. Nimbus 2001: Complete every PvP Matches career challenge.

Swiftstick

Warner Bros. Games

The Swiftstick only has one skin and is unlocked after completing a Keeper Mastery career challenge.

Now that you’ve got the rundown on all the Brooms included in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, be sure to brush up on the different positions of the sport before diving into the title’s different game modes.