Harry Potter fans worried as Hogwarts Legacy has all but disappeared

Hogwarts Legacy, the single-player RPG developed by Avalanche Software, has had a lack of updates through its development cycle, leaving many Harry Potter fans with little hope of it releasing in 2022.

Harry Potter lovers were completely ecstatic when Hogwarts Legacy was announced back in September 2020.

It brought everything they had been looking for: a massive RPG, set in Hogwarts, where players can pick their own Hogwarts house and make choices that define the story.

Since the game’s reveal trailer dropped almost two years ago, there have been zero updates on its development, leaving some fans worried.

Harry Potter fans worried about Hogwarts Legacy

The last update fans received came all the way back in January 2021, when the studio announced the title had been delayed until 2022.

Since then, the game’s official Twitter page has remained dormant on updates and fans have grown to believe the RPG won’t launch in 2022 after all.

One fan made an entire account dedicated to counting the days since the trailer dropped, which has now reached over 540 days in total.

543 Days since the Hogwarts Legacy Trailer.#HogwartsLegacy — Hogwarts Legacy Countdown (@HLCountdown) March 13, 2022

Harry Potter enthusiasts had believed that Sony’s State of Play on March 9 would bring news of Hogwarts Legacy but were disappointed when the event came and went with no new information.

“Hogwarts Legacy not being showed on the Sony State of play. 568 days since the first trailer for the game. Kids are crying,” one fan wrote.

Hogwarts Legacy not being showed on the Sony State of play. 568 days since the first trailer for the game. Kids are crying pic.twitter.com/QViOKrCk6b — James Bøtterill (@JimmyBotts) March 9, 2022

Fans have also been worried about the RPG since developer Troy Leavitt resigned in March 2021 from Avalanche Software following the discovery of his reactionary YouTube channel.

Couple all this together, and we may be waiting to be wizards for a while.