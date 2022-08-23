Harley Quinn announced for Gotham Knights along with Mr Freeze, Clayface

The hotly anticipated Gotham Knights is coming out four days sooner than expected, and it’ll have Harley Quinn along with some other iconic villains from the Batman series.

Details about Gotham Knights have trickled from developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal since its original announcement. But, at Gamescom 2022, we got one of the biggest reveals for the game yet in the form of a trailer framed around the game’s villians.

Not only will iconic villains like Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Mr Freeze play a crucial role in the story, but we’re also getting Gotham Knights sooner than expected.

The original release date of October 25, 2022, has been moved up four days to October 21. Now, we’ll be able to hop right into Gotham that much earlier. With how often games get delayed, Gotham Knights getting an earlier release date is a welcome change.

Old villains reimagined

As for our villains, they got revealed along with a new story trailer that gives us a loose idea of what to expect from Gotham Knights.

Harley Quinn spent a good amount of time in the spotlight for this trailer, and we got to what she looks like at a few different points in the game. One of these appearances was a very brief look at her with a massive, electrified hammer.

Harley Quinn with an electrified hammer

Mr Freeze also makes an appearance in what looks like a mech suit in a heavily modernized design. He’s surely up to no good.

And, finally, we got to see Clayface in all his goopy glory.

Red Hood, Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl all had some appearances in the trailer as well, and they’re the four confirmed playable characters for Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is a spiritual successor to the Batman Arkham series, some of the most critically acclaimed superhero games of all time.

It’s been almost 10 years since Batman: Arkham Knight came out, making this new game an anticipated title for longtime fans.

With Batman dead in Gotham Knights, our new set of four main characters will have to stop crime in his place.