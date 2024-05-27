Gaming

Hades 2: Every door symbol & meanings explained

Hades 2 has officially arrived on early access, the sequel once again dropping players into the roguelike franchise. With that being said, here are all the symbols players will encounter throughout their runs of the game and what each symbol represents.

In Hades 2, players are tasked with clearing different rooms throughout their playthrough. Once a room has been cleared of all enemies, the player will then be able to process through to the next stage.

However, the sequel typically offers a choice. With multiple rooms available to enter through, each have unique bonuses, rewards, and encounters.

Hades 2 door symbols: All temporary upgrades & boons

More often than not, doors in Hades 2 will include a temporary upgrade symbol signifying that the player will receive a reward or upgrade if they choose to enter. These upgrades are gifted by the Greek gods featured in the game.

Included below is an outline of every single upgrade symbol that can be found on doors in Hades 2, as well as what each symbol represents.

Symbol ImageSymbol MeaningDescription
Aphrodite boon Hades 2Aphrodite BoonChance to acquire an Aphrodite Boon
Apollo boon Hades 2Apollo BoonChance to acquire an Apollo Boon
Chaos boon Hades 2Chaos BoonChance to acquire a Chaos Boon
Demeter boon Hades 2Demeter BoonChance to acquire a Demeter Boon
Haephestus boon Hades 2Hephaestus BoonChance to acquire a Hephaestus Boon
Hestia Boon Hades 2Hera BoonChance to acquire a Hera Boon
Hermes Boon Hades 2Hermes BoonChance to acquire a Hermes Boon
Hestia boon Hades 2Hestia BoonChance to acquire a Hestia Boon
Posiedon boon Hades 2Poseidon BoonChance to acquire a Poseidon Boon
Selene boon Hades 2Selene BoonChance to acquire a Selene Boon
Zeus boon copyZeus BoonChance to acquire a Zeus Boon
Hammer Boon Hades 2Daedalus HammerChance to acquire a weapon or boon upgrade
Heart Boon Hades 2Centaur HeartChance to replenish and upgrade your health
Bottle boon Hades 2Pentagram BottleChance to upgrade your magick
Pom Boon Hades 2PomegranateChance to strengthen an existing boon

Hades 2 door symbols: All materials & progression items

As well as including upgrades and boons behind doors, Hades 2 also offers up materials and progression items to pick up. These can then be used to make permanent upgrades to Melinoë.

Here is the full list of material & progression item symbols that players will encounter when playing through Hades 2.

Symbol ImageSymbol meaningDescription
Ashes Hades 2AshesCollect Ashes to purchase permanent upgrades at the Altar of Ashes
Psyche Hades 2PsycheCollect Psyche to upgrade your Grasp at the Altar of Ashes
Bones Hades 2BonesCollect Bones to use as currency at the Crossroads Merchant
Gold Hades 2Gold CrownsCollect Gold Crowns to use as currency at Charon’s Shop
Nectar Hades 2NectarCollect Nectar to gift to character in exchange for Keepsakes

And there you have it folks! Those are all the symbols in Hades 2. To keep up to date with future content, check out the full Hades 2 roadmap. You can also read up on Every Keepsake, how to get Limestone, and where to get Tears during your playthrough.

