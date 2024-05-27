Hades 2: Every door symbol & meanings explained

Hades 2 has officially arrived on early access, the sequel once again dropping players into the roguelike franchise. With that being said, here are all the symbols players will encounter throughout their runs of the game and what each symbol represents.

In Hades 2, players are tasked with clearing different rooms throughout their playthrough. Once a room has been cleared of all enemies, the player will then be able to process through to the next stage.

However, the sequel typically offers a choice. With multiple rooms available to enter through, each have unique bonuses, rewards, and encounters.

Hades 2 door symbols: All temporary upgrades & boons

More often than not, doors in Hades 2 will include a temporary upgrade symbol signifying that the player will receive a reward or upgrade if they choose to enter. These upgrades are gifted by the Greek gods featured in the game.

Included below is an outline of every single upgrade symbol that can be found on doors in Hades 2, as well as what each symbol represents.

Symbol Image Symbol Meaning Description Aphrodite Boon Chance to acquire an Aphrodite Boon Apollo Boon Chance to acquire an Apollo Boon Chaos Boon Chance to acquire a Chaos Boon Demeter Boon Chance to acquire a Demeter Boon Hephaestus Boon Chance to acquire a Hephaestus Boon Hera Boon Chance to acquire a Hera Boon Hermes Boon Chance to acquire a Hermes Boon Hestia Boon Chance to acquire a Hestia Boon Poseidon Boon Chance to acquire a Poseidon Boon Selene Boon Chance to acquire a Selene Boon Zeus Boon Chance to acquire a Zeus Boon Daedalus Hammer Chance to acquire a weapon or boon upgrade Centaur Heart Chance to replenish and upgrade your health Pentagram Bottle Chance to upgrade your magick Pomegranate Chance to strengthen an existing boon

Hades 2 door symbols: All materials & progression items

As well as including upgrades and boons behind doors, Hades 2 also offers up materials and progression items to pick up. These can then be used to make permanent upgrades to Melinoë.

Here is the full list of material & progression item symbols that players will encounter when playing through Hades 2.

Symbol Image Symbol meaning Description Ashes Collect Ashes to purchase permanent upgrades at the Altar of Ashes Psyche Collect Psyche to upgrade your Grasp at the Altar of Ashes Bones Collect Bones to use as currency at the Crossroads Merchant Gold Crowns Collect Gold Crowns to use as currency at Charon’s Shop Nectar Collect Nectar to gift to character in exchange for Keepsakes

And there you have it folks! Those are all the symbols in Hades 2. To keep up to date with future content, check out the full Hades 2 roadmap. You can also read up on Every Keepsake, how to get Limestone, and where to get Tears during your playthrough.