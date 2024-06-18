Habbo Hotel goes back in time with Habbo Hotel Origins

Habbo Hotels is going back to its classic 2005 look and design with the release of its new game, Habbo Hotel Origins.

Many will remember Habbo Hotel from the early 2000s, as one of the primary chat games of the era. In Habbo Hotel, players can create their own characters, build and design their rooms, take care of virtual pets, and even take part in games or quests with other real players.

While the title has been running since 2000, plenty has changed since its initial release. However, all that is about to change with the release of Habbo Hotel Origins. This new game revisits 2005, with all the highly-demanded features that made it the gaming giant it was back then.

Article continues after ad

What is Habbo Hotel Origins?

Sulake

As previously mentioned, Habbo Hotel Origins will be a homage to the 2005 version of Habbo Hotel. It takes place in a separate hotel and will run concurrent with the original Habbo, so there’s no need to worry about your current character or creations.

Article continues after ad

That being said, you will be able to add your previous Habbo character into Origins, transporting them back to when it all began.

The style and gameplay will be exactly the same as it used to be. With the game going back to 2005, it’ll be featuring a variety of rooms from before, including the Habbo Lido (diving board included), private rooms, Cafe Ole, and even the fabled Battle Ball, of which many spent hours bouncing about in.

Article continues after ad

In terms of gameplay and quality, we spoke to Dominic Gunn, the developer heading Habbo Hotel Origins, who explained that “We’ve learned so much in the last 20 years, we have a good idea of what works, and what doesn’t, and we now have the opportunity to involve the community in the direction of the game, and I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

This means Origins will be honing in on all the successes of its past, and rectifying any failures, to create an enhanced experience for players both experienced and new.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting, however, that Habbo Hotel Origins will have an age restriction of 18+, as opposed to the 13+ restrictions on the traditional Habbo Hotel game.

Article continues after ad

Habbo Hotel Origins is available now and can be enjoyed on the Habbo Hotel website.