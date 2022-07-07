GWENT: Rogue Mage – Release date, platforms & everything we know

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

GWENT: Rogue Mage is a single-player expansion for The Witcher spin-off’s main game and it’s set to bring a whole host of new cards, battles, and content in pure solo-based action.

The Witcher 3 is heralded as one of the all-time great games and one of the reasons players loved it so much was its addictive, card game distraction — Gwent.

The success of Gwent was so substantial that CD Projekt Red ended up developing and releasing its own individual standalone title. The game is now welcoming the addition of a new expansion for Gwent – Rogue Mage – so here’s everything we know about the game.

GWENT: Rogue Mage release date

It’s good news for Gwent fans if you’re eager to get your hands on the new GWENT: Rogue Mage DLC, as it was released on July 6, 2022, meaning you can buy it right now.

The content is digital-only, so prospective buyers will need to choose between the Regular version or the Deluxe version.

GWENT: Rogue Mage gameplay

The gameplay for GWENT: Rogue Mage still retains the feel and design of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game released in 2017.

It’s still all about building and fleshing out your deck of Gwent cards and facing opponents across the lands to acquire new ones. But the emphasis on GWENT: Rogue Mage is to deliver a game that focuses on a concentrated single-player experience.

The expansion can only be purchased separately from the main game and the only hints of online multiplayer elements are leaderboards and cross-saving between formats.

GWENT: Rogue Mage platforms

Like the official card game, GWENT: Rogue Mage is accessible on several platforms including PC and mobile. There is no hint of it coming to any of the major gaming consoles like PlayStation or Xbox, but that could change later on.

GWENT: Rogue Mage trailer

For an even deeper look at GWENT: Rogue Mage, CD Projekt Red tingled the taste buds of fans with a launch trailer for the game that you can check out below.

