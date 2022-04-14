Gundam Evolution: Beta, trailer, gameplay, & everything we know

Gundam Evolution is an upcoming team-based FPS game that enables players to pilot monolithic mechs and duke it out in fast-paced battles. Find out everything you need to know about the release date, beta sign-ups, and gameplay before the title officially launches.

Gundam Evolution aims to capture all the adrenaline-fueled action from the hit anime series by giving pilots access to a variety of deadly mechs. The upcoming free-to-play title has already sparked a lot of interest from the Overwatch community, with many being blown away by Bandai Namco’s own take on the hero shooter.

Just like the team-focused battles of Overwatch, Gundam Evolution is all about objective play and coordinating with your team to claim a dominant victory. Battles can be fast and often incredibly fierce, with many mechs taking on different archetypal roles.

Advertisement

So, if you’re a diehard Gundam fan or just wish to add another Overwatch-style game to your library, then we have outlined everything you need to know about Gundam Evolution.

Contents

Is there a Gundam Evolution release date?

Gundam Evolution doesn’t have a specific release date, but the official Steam page has given a generic 2022 launch. It’s likely we’ll receive an official announcement from Bandai Namco as we get closer to release.

Until then, we’ll be updating this section as soon as we hear more information. Make sure you bookmark this page to ensure you get the latest details on Gundam Evolution’s release date.

Advertisement

Gundam Evolution beta sign up

The latest Gundam Evolution network test has now concluded, but you can register your interest by heading over to the Steam store page during the next application period. Simply click “Request Access” under Playtest to apply.

There has yet to be any beta announcements for PlayStation and Xbox, however, more details will be announced at a later date.

What platforms will Gundam Evolution be released on?

Gundam Evolution will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There is currently no news on whether the game will be released on Nintendo Switch, so those looking to play the mech-based action could be out of luck.

Advertisement

Gundam Evolution gameplay

Gundam Evolution features 6v6 brawls where players must try to take control of certain objectives to secure an all-out victory. However, to achieve a dominant win over your mechanized foes, you’ll need to master and switch between a variety of Mobile Suit Units.

Each unit has its very own unique playstyle, attack skills, support functions, and HP levels. Just like with Overwatch, teams that coordinate and synergize their attacks will be able to maximize their damage and chances of securing game-winning plays.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Gundam Evolution. Make sure you check out our other game release hubs to get all the latest information on upcoming titles.

Advertisement

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Diablo 4 | Diablo Immortal | Gotham Knights | Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | Hogwarts Legacy | God of War Ragnarok | Wonder Woman Game