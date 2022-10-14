Guardian Tales: What is it, trailer, gameplay & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Guardian Tales is a versatile action role-playing game where you, a new knight, must protect your home from an unexpected attack. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch title.

Guardian Tales is not a new game, it’s been out for about two years on Mobile, but now it will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch, bringing a new experience to the console. Essentially, Guardian Tales is a thrilling action game where you complete puzzles, fight enemies and customize your own floating castle.

With so much to do and the game being released on the Nintendo Switch, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about this popular action game.

Contents:

Guardian Tales came out for Mobile on July 28, 2020, but has now been released for the Nintendo Switch on October 3, 2022.

Thanks to the new availability, you can now enjoy this action role-playing game wherever you go and on plenty of portable platforms.

Guardian Tales Trailer

The announcement that Guardian Tales will be released on the Switch came in the form of a new trailer that showcased the gameplay and what players can look forward to. You can watch it below:

Gameplay

Guardian Tales is a single-player action role-playing game where you need to solve puzzles and fight tough monsters to save Kanterbury Kingdom from its attackers.

While the story gameplay may be single-player, there are options for some intense PvP which allows you to assemble a party of three and battle other players using a plethora of unique weapons and combat styles.

On top of puzzle-solving and combat, you also get to customize your own castle with entertainment, food, and different furniture, making your house a home.

Platforms

Now, Guardian Tales is available for IOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch for free. There is no word on whether the game will appear on consoles in the future.

That’s all we know about Guardian Tales. So, while waiting for the game to download, check out some other upcoming titles.

