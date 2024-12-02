GTA 6 YouTube update sparks hope for new trailer as 1st anniversary draws closer

Hope has been sparked among the Grand Theft Auto VI fanbase, as a mysterious update to the game’s trailer playlist could hint at a new one arriving soon, as the first anniversary of the last trailer will arrive soon.

The firstand, so far, only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023. This was a day earlier than planned, thanks to a leaked version making the rounds online, prompting Rockstar to release the official one.

With the first anniversary of the trailer drawing closer, fans are watching the Rockstar social media accounts like hawks. This prompted users on the GTA 6 Reddit page to notice that the YouTube playlist containing the first trailer has been updated.

Fans believe that an update means that a new trailer has been added to the backendbut cannot currently be accessed by the wider public. Knowing Rockstar, the trailer probably won’t even be announced and will just be randomly shadow-dropped.

This isn’t the first time that GTA 6 fans have gotten their hopes up over new content. The past year has seen all kinds of fake GTA 6 leaks, as they desperately seek any crumb of information about the game’s release.

However, the first anniversary of GTA 6’s only trailer, the impending broadcast of The Game Awards 2024, and the fact that the end of the year is approaching means that the time has arrived for a new trailer.

GTA 6 is launching in Fall 2025, assuming no delays into the year after. This means Rockstar will have to get the publicity machine roaring at some point.

GTA 6 will be next year’s biggest game; nothing will come close. When a solid release date is locked in, fans will be bombarded with commercials for the game, as well as all of the online speculation that comes with them.

Right now, we’re looking into the eye of the storm. This second trailer could finally mark the countdown for our long-awaited return to the world of Grand Theft Auto, prompting a deluge of new information about the game.

