GTA 6 wait mocked as ‘Grand Taking Ages VI’ parody game hits PSN

PSN has listed a new game called Grand Taking Ages VI, a dev tycoon title meant to mock GTA 6’s long development time.

By the time Grand Theft Auto 6 hits stores, about 12 years will have passed between its release and that of 2013’s GTA 5.

The ongoing wait for new GTA 6 footage and details has only compounded fan frustrations. Someone has used that energy to develop a parody game – one that mocks the “endless drama” of protracted game development cycles.

Should all go according to plan, the parody may hit the PlayStation Store months before Grand Theft Auto 6’s arrival.

Grand Taking Ages VI parodies GTA 6’s development

A different GTA VI has received a PSN listing on PlayStation’s official storefront. Dubbed Grand Taking Ages VI, the experience is a game dev tycoon title that will deliver “a satirical take on game development and the endless wait for certain highly anticipated titles.”

PSN users can currently wishlist the game, whose release window is slated for an unspecified date in May 2025.

Violarte Grand Taking Ages VI PSN listing

The product description says players will take charge of the “biggest gaming disaster or masterpiece,” thanks to key features mimicking the life of a developer.

The “gaming empire” will begin in a small apartment as players expand their footprint in the industry. From there, they’ll manage battles ranging from frustrated fans to rival developers.

Endless drama such as information leaks, game crashes, and surprise gameplay elements should keep things interesting, too.

Game developer Violarte is behind the parody project, though the company’s website raises questions about its legitimacy. For instance, one section of the webpage lists fake awards for the studio’s accomplishments, but perhaps that also counts as part of the parody.

Violarte has at least one released title to its name, however – ZenFarm, a farming game that landed on Steam in 2021 to mixed user reviews.

Whether or not Violarte’s “GTA VI” ever sees the light of day remains to be seen.