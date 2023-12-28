GTA 6 fans convinced they’ve found trailer’s strip club in real life

GTA 6 fans convinced they’ve found trailer’s strip club in real lifeRockstar Games
Fans of GTA 6 believe they have found the real-life strip club that a game location from the trailer is based off of.
The GTA series is well-known for basing its locations, and sometimes characters, off of real-world people and places.
As a result, fans are already hunting down the locations from the GTA 6 trailer to find their real-world counterparts.
Now, some of the community believes they have found the strip club that serves as the basis of a location briefly glimpsed in the trailer.
GTA 6 fans are sure they’ve found the real-world strip club
In a post on the game’s subreddit, a user posted a video from the Kings of Diamonds strip club in Miami, the city that serves as the inspiration for the game’s Vice City.
The title for the post explains its purpose: “The Jack Of Hearts stripclub in GTA 6 is inspired by the real King Of Diamonds stripclub in Miami.”
The in-game club, named the Jack of Hearts, first came to the community’s knowledge after a large chunk of GTA 6 information was leaked last year.
Given their similar names, as well as similar atmosphere, it is easy to make the connection that the in-game location is based on the real-world one.
This isn’t the first time that players have made this connection, as just last week another nightclub joined in on the trailer’s hype after fans spotted its in-game equivalent.
Despite the short length of the trailer, fans of GTA 6 are picking it apart to find any detail or information about the game as they await its 2025 release date.