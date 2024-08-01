“Greatest update in Discord history” lets you play D&D directly with Roll20

D&D players now have an excellent option available for online play, as Discord can now launch Roll20 directly, keeping your RPG experience all in one place.

Roll20 came to prominence during the COVID-19 lockdowns, as RPG players everywhere had to get creative to carry on their campaigns, converting to digital play or even trying out the hobby for the first time remotely.

Now, Roll20 and Discord are making it easier than ever to play D&D digitally. You can now open the Roll20 software directly through Discord as an Activity.

Communication is absolutely key in playing D&D remotely, and Discord direct play will help you prioritize this as seamlessly as possible.

DMing can often be a job of spinning many plates at once and cutting down on the amount of programs you have running can help your games to run much more smoothly.

Roll20 makes so much of the TTRPG experience simple and straightforward. DMs have the tools to build maps and structure incredible encounters, and players have all the resources they need without scrambling and searching for a sheet or ruling at a critical campaign moment.

Keeping your character sheets, rulebooks, dice-rolling, and battle maps all in one place is invaluable in recreating the tabletop experience, and now Discord is the best place to be for that.

TTRPG players have been greatly enthused with the news, with one fan on Twitter/X stating: “This is the greatest update in Discord history.”

In further praise for the Roll20 collaboration, another account said: “This is honestly the best activity Discord has added so far.”

It isn’t just Dungeon and Dragons that is supported by Roll20 either. Other giants of the contemporary TTRPG space are fully supported through the app.

If you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and want to dive into further adventures of chrome and chaos, Cyberpunk RED has you covered. And if Dune’s global prominence has you longing for more detail on Arrakis, the Landsraad, and more, Modiphius’ Dune TTRPG is right there and waiting.

Discord’s Roll20 integration will include D&D’s revised 5e ruleset, as well as the big 2024 Roll20 platform update, giving you the most up-to-date version of the TTRPG experience.