Gray Zone Warfare Night Ops patch notes: Day & night cycle, new guns, AI nerfs, more

Gray Zone Warfare’s Night Ops update brings a day and night cycle, new weapons, equipment, major bug fixes, and balance changes to the hardcore extraction shooter.

This is Gray Zone Warfare’s first major update since its early access launch, not only bringing new content and bug fixes but also its first-ever wipe. These are common in the extraction shooter genre, giving everyone a fresh start alongside the major update.

The Night Ops update arrives on November 27 and here are the full patch notes including how the day and night cycle works, the AI nerfs, bug fixes, and more.

Day and Night cycle

The biggest change in Gray Zone Warfare’s Night Ops update is the day and night cycle. An in-game day lasts three real-world hours, cycling through dawn, day, dusk, and night. There will be three hours of daylight with one hour of night.

Nighttime will be pitch black so you’ll need to use flashlights, night vision goggles, and interior and exterior lighting to see. You can also shoot these out or switch off breaker boxes to be even more stealthy.

AI nerfed

The AI was extremely deadly in Gray Zone Warfare before its Night Ops update, capable of tracking you by sound alone and seeing you through bushes. With Night Ops, they’re now “less reactive to sound” and can no longer see you through the shrubbery. They’ll also struggle at nighttime, having to rely on exterior lighting and flashlights to see you.

But, they’ll now be able to crouch and take cover during fights, so don’t expect them to be useless either.

Here are the complete GZW update 0.2 patch notes:

– Day and night cycle

Experience Gray Zone Warfare in an entirely new way. A full in-game day lasts 3 real-world hours, with 2 hours of daylight followed by 1 hour of night, offering a seamless transition between dusk, dawn, day, and night

Visibility shifts drastically at night, altering player strategies and requiring precision tools for night combat

Interior and exterior lighting, such as lamp posts and candles, become critical at night. Players can switch off breaker boxes to darken buildings for stealth or turn on lights for advantage

– New gear to help you fight when the darkness sets in

Night vision goggles, tactical devices (flashlights, lasers, IR lasers)

– New weapons

MP5, Colt M1911, AKS-74U, AK-12, AK-15, AK-19, AK-308

– Weapon and item durability

We are introducing a new mechanic to bring a new challenge to your gameplay

Your items gradually lose their durability, leading to deteriorating benefits if you don’t manage your gear properly

Replace worn parts to remain effective in the action

– Donation box in the Base Camp

Share your surplus gear and items to help other players

Low on gear? Check the donation box!

– Backup package

When you are defeated and have less than $1,000 to your name, you get a backup package from Handshake once every 24 hours to help you get back into the fight

– Locker Cases

Store your gear – weapons, armor, ammo, provisions, meds – in specialized cases to save space

– Increased locker size through game progression

You can now earn more locker space as you progress through the game

While the DLC editions grant you a bigger locker from the start, all players can now earn the same expanded storage capacity as they progress further into the game

– Valuable loot items

Loot and extract valuable items to boost your bank balance

– Emotes

Communicate with other players quickly and silently

– Tasks updates

Completely new tasks and storyline updates

Reworks and updates to existing tasks: Some tasks can only be completed at a specific time of day; some had their objectives changed or relocated – don’t always rely on your previous knowledge of the tasks

Task rewards now have expiration timers

Failed tasks may bear consequences now; they are now displayed in the list of finished tasks

Added an indicator to remind you to bring task-critical items with you

Keys required for task progression are now also available to be found in the world in addition to dropping from enemies

You can now turn in task items placed in the locker

The player character now communicates with the vendors through messenger while progressing through the tasks

– New environmental points around the map and new landing zones

– Faction patches

Every operator now has a faction patch on their sleeve for easier identification

– Faction chat

Chat with your faction mates, coordinate on travel destinations, or warn about other factions’ presence at locations

– New reporting system

Easily flag disruptive behavior to ensure a safer, more positive community experience

– Aggressor system

A set of mechanics to discourage unfriendly behavior toward fellow faction members

– Rendered character preview in the character screen

Check out your character’s look right in the menu

– New status indicators will help you understand what may be causing issues with your performance, such as low video memory, increased latency, and other

The shader compilation indicator will show when shader compilation is in progress – wait for the process to finish before entering the game for the best experience

– Squad waypoints

Plan the way together with your squad and coordinate easily

– Canted aiming

Ideal for a combined loadout with an optic for long range and using lasers at close range or for aiming with deployed NVGs

– Players can now use weapons without a magazine

Sometimes, a single bullet can save your life

– Players can now loot squad mates in a coma

A new option if you don’t have the required medical items to bring your squad mate back to life

– Players can now loot backpacks on the ground without picking them up

Quality of life features

– New keybinding option – toggle – now available for aiming down sights, sprint, lean, push to talk, freelook, canting, and holding breath

– Diagonal sprinting is now possible

– Active headset deactivation

Press O and suppress the noise around you; useful during heli flights

– Item packing

Clean up your locker quickly and easily

– Item filtering in the locker

Looking for parts in the locker just became much easier

– New 3D preview for items in the inventory

– You can now wipe your character once before triggering a cooldown; furthermore, your friends and chats now persist between wipes

– Updated DLC edition rewards, new notification popup after purchasing the DLC

No more missing out on your purchased goodies

– Chat improvements

You can now delete chats to clean up your messenger

Messages are now sorted from the top by the latest

Added option to right-click the name to add to friend list, report, block, etc

– Landing zone icons on the compass now show the helicopter timer

– All apparel pieces are now displayed, even those not yet unlocked

– Menu screens can be closed by their respective shortcuts

Open your inventory by pressing “I,” and close it with “I” as well

– Added minimap zooming and increased the maximum zoom level on the main map

– Tasks in the task list are linked to the respective vendor, while in the Base Camp

– All magazines now have a clear, short name

– Compatible items are now highlighted after selecting an item

– Weapon part names at the vendor screen now show up when hovering over them for improved legibility

– Selling ammo to vendors now uses the full stack by default

– The weight of a container is now updated in real time when adding or removing items

– You can now speed up the helicopter take-off by pressing L

– Enemy health panel and the cause of death are now presented on the looting screen

– Projectile directions added on the health panel, death screen, and loot screen

– Improved ultra-wide monitor support

– Latency widget on the region selection panel

Other changes and additions

– Helicopter improvements

Optimized flight paths, including the helicopters spawning closer to the player

Faster travel speed

The helicopters widget shows the status of the helicopters

The heli seat reservation system was improved to make it clear when all remaining seats are reserved

– Improved notifications for new messages, auto-accepted tasks, and more

– Additional options in the messenger, in the squad menu, and on the map screen

Add friends or message other players more easily

– Updated biomes – Rice fields, jungle, city

– Revision of ammunition and armor to balance weapon viability

– Barbed wires now allow you to move through them

They also deal damage – it is up to you if the shortcut is worth the pain

– Squads are no longer limited to just one chopper

– Vendor stock is now limited for some items

– New animation to indicate your character is checking the menu

– The number of enemy NPCs in Tiger Bay Central has been reduced

– Motion blur removed

– The profanity filtering in the chat and when creating characters was updated

Bug fixes and improvements

Fixes for unintended situations

Players will no longer be taken to the edge of the map when returning to base if there is an AFK player on the landing pad

Players no longer get stuck in a healing animation after healing another player

Players can no longer pick up backpacks with a weapon in the backpack weapon slot

Bullets now penetrate bushes correctly

Hits to organs increase the bleeding rate of wounds

Fixed a possible unintended handling of task items in the Terminal Initiative task

Players can no longer duplicate task items by placing them on dead bodies

Players can no longer close the game using Alt + F4 to circumvent dying in the game

It is no longer possible to use another player to prevent fall damage

Fixed a possible grenade-jumping exploit

Belt bags now cannot be stacked indefinitely

Friendly players can no longer be marked as the killer on the PVE server

Pressing the Ctrl + right mouse button no longer works as a “quick equip” action

It is no longer possible to equip a tactical carrier and a chest rig by swapping it from a body

Ammo unloaded from magazines will no longer disappear if players have no free slots in the equipment or the locker

Players can now top up ammo and money even with a full locker

Players can now load magazines in containers on dead bodies

Players can now heal and revive other players with medical items placed in medkits

Players can no longer loot a container while another player is using an item inside it

Disconnected players no longer leave a standing corpse

Blood no longer regenerates with energy and hydration at 0

Player bodies no longer sink below ground in Midnight Sapphire

It is no longer possible to bind multiple actions to the same key and the same action type

It is no longer possible to interact with items while the player is aiming

Hit registration with knives was improved

Hit registration, in general, was improved

Changes and fixes in the game world

Fixed a wall at the YBL-1 where players had trouble passing through

Ground Zero now properly emits radiation

Many places around the map where players could get stuck in collisions were fixed

Various object and vegetation collisions throughout the game world were fixed

Various instances of floating vegetation or objects were addressed

Various places where players had issues vaulting were reworked to improve the vaulting experience

Players can now shoot through blinds and camo tents in Fort Narith Headquarters, windows in Lakeside Villa, posters on the convenience store windows, and various other windows in Midnight Sapphire

Players can no longer walk through the command tent in the base camp

A broken bridge near the LRI base camp was repaired

A window in Ban Pa can now be opened properly from inside the hut

Gaps between concrete walls in Fort Narith were removed

Fixed several light sources that were placed incorrectly

Players can now shoot through smaller trees and bushes without issues

A floating section of a road near Pha Lang was fixed, as well as holes in roads near bridges

Specific doors now reset correctly to their original state

Fixed a building that was scaled improperly and was too small to enter

Fixed a graphical artifact when shooting kitchen tiles in the Base Camp

Fixed various objects that didn’t react appropriately to shots

It is no longer possible to vault through closed wooden windows at various locations

The spawn position of loot loose at various places to prevent them from floating or clipping through other objects

Players can no longer crouch in deep water

Water and mud replaced regular dirt on the ground in rice fields

A river near Sawmill is now placed correctly in the terrain

An invisible wall on a hill overlooking Midnight Sapphire was removed

An invisible platform was removed from the area near UNLRA Container Dorms at Tiger Bay

Various terrain transitions were smoothened to look more natural

The route from India 2 to Golf 3 is now more direct

Changes and fixes for weapons/weapon parts

Foregrips are now attached to the X7M-13 handguard properly, not from the side

Pilad P2.5X24L scope is no longer obstructed by the helmet when aiming while crouched

Players will no longer be unable to load new ammo after reloading in the heli

AK 5.45 magazine is now in Artisan’s stock

AK firearms now have the correct weight

Recoil is now correctly applied while in the helicopter

Weapon collision detection with other objects was improved

The arms stamina drain modifier on foregrips now applies correctly

Scopes no longer add weapon handling stat to the weapon

Enhanced grenade physics – grenades also no longer get stuck mid-air after throwing

Foregrips no longer clip with magazines on the AK platform

Handguards now show the weapon handling properties when inspected

Adjusted the size of the PBS-01 suppressor to the correct dimensions

X-Factor choke now correctly affects the accuracy and dispersion of shotguns

Fixed loudness value for the Salvo 12 suppressor

Fixes for tasks

Players can no longer obtain a second briefcase for the Native Negotiations task if they die with the briefcase in their secure container

A possible task bottleneck when working on the tasks Baked, Noble Powder, and Academic Interest at the same time was fixed

The NPC in the task Little Bird Down no longer clips through the wall

The key for the Family heirloom task now spawns correctly

The location description for the task Rat’s Nest was cleared up

Killing AI with a knife now counts toward kill tasks

Sound improvements

Consumable sounds now stop playing when the action is canceled

Barbed wire now produces sounds when players collide with it

Players can no longer hear the surrounding sounds after dying

Ambient nature sounds no longer leak into the YBL-1 bunker

AI NPCs’ voices are now played correctly in YBL-1, depending on how far players are

Voice chat failing to work under certain circumstances was fixed

Voice chat sound no longer distorts under certain conditions

Icon and name are now properly displayed for squadmates using the squad voice chat

Walking through the mud now makes proper sounds

M700 suppressed barrel is now properly suppressed

Razor headphones no longer amplify the helicopter sound

The tinnitus effect is now correctly applied when affected by the stun grenade

Several missing pilot voice lines were added

Waterfall sounds are no longer present in the Base Camp

Ambient sound levels were adjusted depending on the player’s location

Sound transitions when entering buildings were polished

Improvements in animations

Left-hand no longer clips with a foregrip on shotguns during weapon manipulations

Several hitches related to changing stances were fixed

Reload animations while in the helicopter were polished

Players now stand up correctly before kicking a door from a prone position

Incorrect finger position and a flying bullet in 3PV in surgery kit animation were fixed

Missing hit reactions while prone were added

Character pose while wading with a knife or a grenade now looks natural

Players can no longer sprint before they cock their weapons after shooting

AK animations were polished to make them more natural

Using foregrips no longer overstretches the left hand when using AKs

Transitions between animations of Mossberg 590 were polished

Interactions while in the dynamic crouch now look more natural

Sprinting animation when repeatedly tapping the sprint button is now smoother

Transitions between animations for AI NPCs were polished

Players no longer rotate when recovering from a coma

Fixed a rare issue where a player might recover from a coma and be missing a weapon

Vaulting has been improved, and several bugs related to vaulting have been fixed

General AI/NPC fixes

AI behavior was updated and improved

AI NPCs are now less reactive to sounds. They also use a new, more realistic sight system with refined fields of view and dynamic distance recognition

AI NPCs react to the new day/night cycle and have to rely on exterior lighting or flashlights

They can now also take cover and crouch during firefights

AI NPCs no longer see through bushes

Players will no longer see AI NPCs sliding when observing them from a greater distance

Various incorrect spawn locations for AI NPCs were fixed to prevent collisions after spawn

AI NPCs will not get stuck in doors or clip through walls in Forth Narith anymore

AI NPCs will no longer be able to push through a concrete fence near YBL-1

AI terrain detection was improved to prevent unnatural vertical movement

AI pathing was improved to prevent AIs from colliding with objects and other AIs when walking around or during fights

AI NPC bodies no longer disappear into the ground in the starting towns

AI NPCs no longer clip with various objects and warp between them

A rare issue where AIs were not rendered when scoping in near Tiger Bay was fixed

Fixes for the UI, squads, messenger

An intermittent issue where a player would be unable to return from the menu by pressing Esc or Tab was fixed

The inspect window for items from a task reward now closes when leaving the messenger

All weapon sockets now have the correct icons

Icons for Critical and Locked parts no longer overlap on weapon sockets

The accept task button is now always displayed correctly, even if accepting tasks in quick succession

Friend requests no longer reappear on each restart if the requesting player wiped their character

The friend list now correctly updates when removing an offline friend

Players no longer need to be added as friends each time they wipe their account

Squad chat history now persists after switching between the menu and the game

The mute icon in the squad menu now persists

The squad invite button now correctly deactivates when three players are invited to a squad

Players are now correctly notified if they send a squad notification to a player with disabled squad invitations

Multiple squad invitations are now handled correctly, with the oldest one staying on top

Accept and Decline buttons are now consistent in notifications and chats

Placeholder names no longer appear in the chat

Skip coma no longer appears on the screen after respawning

Players can now see the landing zone and navigation to it after reconnection properly

Players will no longer experience repeated healing animation due to the interaction menu not updating immediately

Vendor messages no longer duplicate and clutter the messenger window

The messenger window now closes when switching between tasks

Resolution change now only takes effect after pressing Apply

Various other minor fixes and improvements throughout the UI

Visual issues

A visual bug where a player is repetitively dropping below ground after stepping off the heli was fixed

A weapon is no longer displayed in the hands while using medicals or consuming provisions

Switching between grenades no longer causes a weapon to be displayed in the player’s hands

Giant weapon parts will no longer appear in the game

Sunglasses no longer appear “shiny” when observing through a magnified scope

Car windows are now rendered correctly at all distances

Rendering of starter towns, when viewed from a longer distance, was improved

Various typos and other text discrepancies throughout the game were fixed

Scope preview now correctly updates while leaning

Backpacks no longer obstruct view under certain circumstances

Water bottles now have proper icons and don’t look the same anymore

Bandanas no longer clip through headphones

The Patrol backpack strap no longer shows in view when running

The Delta backpack no longer obstructs player vision in prone

NPC’s limbs no longer clip through chest rigs

Crye Precision Ranger Green shirt now reacts to wind properly

Shadow flickering on weapons and environments was reduced significantly

Holographic sight reticles no longer flicker when used with frame generation

A rare issue where players would hold a weapon while holding a grenade in a 3PV view was fixed

Various minor visual issues were fixed, including incorrect collisions, floating or sinking assets, or vegetation growing through solid objects

Unreal Engine updated to version 5.4

NVidia DLSS is available with any upscaling methods for NVidia 40 series cards

FSR, DLSS, and XESS updated to the latest versions

IMPORTANT: FSR Frame Generation is temporarily disabled for NVidia cards while we work on optimized implementation

FSR Frame Generation is temporarily disabled for NVidia cards while we work on optimized implementation NVidia Reflex Low Latency is now turned on properly when switching to DLSS

Graphical artifacts on the apparel screen or while scoping when using the Intel A770 GPU were fixed

The screen no longer gets stuck after quitting the game or ending the expedition outside of the Base Camp

Hitching when shooting from the helicopter was fixed

Scope flickering when using FSR frame generation reduced/removed

Flickering of the environment when using FSR frame generation was reduced in various situations

The performance when ADSing with FSR frame generation enabled was improved

For more on the extraction shooter, you can check out how all the different factions work.