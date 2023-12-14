Gaming

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising roster: All characters

Tyler Constable
An image of keyart from Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.Arc System Works

GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising features a lot of great characters to use, so here’s a full rundown of all the fighters that are currently available in the game.

The latest installment in the GranBlue Fantasy franchise has just arrived, and it’s the follow-up to the beloved fighting game that brought the gacha game into more of a mainstream light.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a direct sequel to GranBlue Fantasy Versus, and whether you’re a series veteran, or simply want to get a taste of the game‘s world and cast before Granblue Fantasy: Relink arrives in 2024, there are a lot of great new and returning fighters to choose from in this action-packed title.

Here’s a full rundown of the roster in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

An image of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising gameplay.Arc System Works
There are a lot of great characters to choose from in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

Every character in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

There are a total of 28 fighters currently available to use in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. These include new and returning characters. You can find a full list of them all below:

Returning characters

  • Gran
  • Djeeta
  • Katalina
  • Charlotta
  • Lancelot
  • Percival
  • Ladiva
  • Metera
  • Lowain
  • Ferry
  • Zeta
  • Vaseraga
  • Narmaya
  • Soriz
  • Zooey
  • Cagliostro
  • Yuel
  • Anre
  • Eustance
  • Seox
  • Vira
  • Beelzebub
  • Belial
  • Avatar Belial

New characters

As well as a handful of returning faces, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising also features 4 new characters at launch, these are:

  • Anila
  • Siegfried
  • Grimnir
  • Nier

It’s also important to note that the game will have DLC content in the future that will add even more fighters to the roster.

That’s everything you need to know about the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising roster! While you’re here, check out our preview for Granblue Fantasy Relink.

