How to play Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Open Beta

Cygames and Arc System Works will soon host an open beta for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising; here’s what players can do to join the fun.

A sequel to 2020’s Granblue Fantasy Versus, the upcoming Rising release is finally scheduled to launch worldwide on December 14, 2023.

The 2.5D fighter previously had a due date penciled in for November 30. However, feedback from a beta in July encouraged the team to modify the game’s battle mechanics and design.

These tweaks and others throughout the late development phase informed the two-week delay, but fans will soon have a chance to get their hands on the sequel, thanks to a currently active open beta.

Granblue developers have shared an open beta overview detailing who can join and at which times. The beta kicked off on November 9 at 6:00 PM PT and will close temporarily on November 10 at 5:00 PM PT. It’ll resume on November 10 at 11:00 PM PT, then wrap shutdown again on November 12 at 11:00 PM PT.

Rising’s open beta period will be accessible to those who download the title via the PlayStation Store (PS4/PS5) or Steam, so long as they meet the following requirements:

Be at least the minimum age to play the game in their respective region

Have a stable internet connection

Reside in and have an account for PlayStation™Network or Steam in one of the following regions: Japan, Asia, North America, or Europe

Read and consent to the Disclaimer, Terms of Service, and Privacy Policy before applying

Cygames

It’s worth noting that Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising open beta data will not transfer to the final product. As such, players shouldn’t expect their beta progress to be reflected in the actual game.

But at least the wait for its full release is quickly coming to an end. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising hits PC, PS4, and PS5 next month on Thursday, December 14. Suffice it to say, the title will help cap off an excellent year for fighting games, given the releases of Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and more.