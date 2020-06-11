Gran Turismo 7 revealed for PlayStation 5

Gran Turismo 7 was announced at Sony’s The Future of Gaming show on June 11, and racing fans were given a glimpse of how the new game will look on PS5. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

PlayStation audiences from around the world have been eagerly awaiting the PS5’s reveal for a while now, and this year’s digital conference massively delivered with new details on the console as well as juicy new gameplay for Gran Turismo players to sink their teeth into.

Gran Turismo 7 promises to deliver all the high-octane racing action the game is known for, while also boasting a campaign mode experience that Polyphony Digital’s series director, Kazunori Yamauchi said “will make fans very happy.”

We didn’t get to see too much gameplay outside of the first-person racing view and the GT Town, which showcased the various special events, parts shop, GT Cafe, and Championship races fans can select.

The next iteration of the PlayStation line will, once again, push the boundaries of the worlds and their interactions that developers can create.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oz-O74SmTSQ

This will be pivotal for games like GT7 that aim for the most realistic environments, inside and out of a supercar’s cockpit.

The brief look gave us a peek into the future of the series with pristine environments, jaw-dropping visuals, incredible recreations of famous tracks from across the globe, and so much more.

Players will be able to “sense” the other drivers and “feel” the road thanks to the upcoming consoles 3D audio and the controller’s haptic feedback features, respectively.

“An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, which brings to life what it’s like when the tires hit the road. PS5's immersive 3D audio allows players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them. Coming to PlayStation 5.”

Sony has yet to confirm an official release date for the title, but seeing as Gran Turismo 7 is a PlayStation exclusive, expect it to come out near or a bit after the PS5’s launch.