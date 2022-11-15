God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg hints PlayStation All-Stars is GoW canon

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A God of War Ragnarok Easter egg suggests Kratos isn’t interested in talking about what happened with PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale.

Developed by the short-lived SuperBot Entertainment, PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale served as Sony’s answer to Super Smash Bros.

The crossover fighting title, thus, boasted a roster packed with beloved PlayStation characters, including Kratos, Nathan Drake, Sackboy, and Fat Princess.

Classic characters like PaRappa the Rapper and MediEvil’s Sir Daniel Fortesque appeared on the list of playable fighters, as well. Despite its interesting selection of characters, PlayStation All-Stars didn’t exactly meet Sony’s expectations in terms of commercial success.

Kratos doesn’t want to talk about PlayStation All-Stars

The publisher’s hardly mentioned the title since the PS3 era; it seems Kratos isn’t all too interested in dredging up the past, either.

While listening to one of Mimir’s tales in God of War Ragnarok, Twitter user TheCardinalArts stumbled across an Easter egg suggesting PlayStation All-Stars is canon.

During the segment, Mimir mentions that he heard Kratos once fought “beasts, scoundrels, princesses, the undead, automatons, and history’s greatest musician” in a tournament.

This is undoubtedly a reference to the Spartan battling the likes of Fat Princess and PaRappa in PlayStation’s crossover fighter.

When pressed about the legitimacy of such claims, Kratos simply tells Mimir, “I would not speak of this.” It appears, then, that God of War canon recognizes Kratos’ stint in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. (Even if the character himself doesn’t appear too fond of the distant memory.)

PlayStation faithful have long hoped for a PS All-Stars revival of some kind. Recent releases such as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and WB’s MultiVersus indicate Smash clones aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. It doesn’t seem a risk that the Sony of today would be too willing to take, however.

God of War Ragnarok is in stores now for PS4 and PS5.