Gotham Knights’ release date may have just been leaked by major retailer

Batman co-op game Gotham Knights could be releasing sooner than players think, as a potential release date and Steam play-test hint at when we can expect the game’s arrival.

Gotham Knights, developed by WB Games Montréal, is an upcoming open-world co-op game featuring characters from the lore of Batman. Bringing together the ‘Bat-Family’, the game finds our heroes aiming to restore justice in Gotham City after the death of Batman.

The game was initially delayed from its 2021 release date to an undetermined point in 2022, but players could be jumping in soon according to a release date spotted in an Irish gaming store.

Advertisement

Gotham Knights rumored release date and Steam playtest spotted by players

WB Games Montréal has yet to reveal their updated release date for Gotham Knights, but according to an unspecified Irish games retailer, it could potentially arrive in April 2022.

Of course, we advise you to take this release date with a grain of salt. While the date shown on the pre-order sticker details April 24, this wouldn’t happen due to major releases often launching on Tuesdays or Fridays.

Gotham Knights releasing earlier than expected? Just seen this in an Irish game store. #GothamKnights #Batman pic.twitter.com/6ooiQ7MjkR — Hogwarts Legacy News 🇺🇦 (@HogwartsLegacyN) March 4, 2022

With the release of The Batman, Warner Brothers will be keen to keep the momentum going, so it wouldn’t necessarily be unfounded to expect the game soon. Especially since a new playtest has been spotted on Steam by Redditor Accomplished_Cut553.

Advertisement

Previously, Gotham Knights conducted a playtest in December 2019, months before the game was officially showcased at DC Fandome.

WB Games Montréal remains quiet about the game’s release date, so be sure to check back in with us as this develops.