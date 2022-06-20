Gotham Knights features the “biggest version of Gotham” in a game

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

Developers claim the open-world map in Gotham Knights features the “biggest version” of Gotham City in any game.

Though it’s separate from the Batman Arkham franchise, Gotham Knights bears a lot in common with the Rocksteady Studios-created series.

Akin to Batman: Arkham Knight before it, the upcoming title from WB Games Montréal will task players with patrolling the entirety of Gotham City.

The Dark Knight does not sit in the driver’s seat this time, however. Users will instead assume the role of various Bat-family members, namely Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl, Tim Drake’s Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood.

Expect Gotham Knights’ open-world city to be huge

Gotham Knights might be bigger than Arkham Knight.

Speaking with Game Informer, Executive Producer Fleur Marty and Game Director Geoff Ellenor teased the size of Gotham Knights’ map.

Marty, specifically, noted that this iteration of the fictional metropolis serves as the “biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games.” The producer also added that the team especially focused on the setting’s “density and verticality.”

Ellenor elaborated further, stating that while he never “put one [Gotham] map over the other” to calculate exact measurements, players can expect a “big place.”

The sizable scope of Gotham Knights’ open-world setting should even feel apparent when zipping through the streets on the Batcycle, Ellenor teased.

Red Hood and Nightwing patrol from the rooftops.

Announced during DC FanDome 2020, Gotham Knights originally bore a 2021 launch window. Now the title is on track to hit store shelves this coming October, though it will no longer release across last-gen consoles.

The focus on Gotham Knights’ PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S builds allows developers to deliver the best gameplay experience, publisher WB Games said in a statement.